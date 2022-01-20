Where is GTA Online’s casino? The Diamond Casino & Resort location

GTA Online has many landmarks and cool establishments, but perhaps none are greater than the Diamond Casino & Resort venue. It has many different things for you to do in it, but let’s make sure we know where to find it.

Los Santos is a jam-packed map consisting of countless activities and fun things to do. With GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced on the way, Rockstar are somehow still welcoming new players to the game despite selling well over 140 million copies of the game.

Meaning, this mystical land of wonders will be fresh out of the shrinkwrap to many, and we are here to plug some holes in those knowledge gaps.

How to find GTA Online’s Diamond Casino & Resort

In order to locate the Diamond Casino & Resort, you’ll need to bring up your map and slap down a marker. It’s actually not that far from Vinewood, and when you see it on the map, you’ll realize that you basically can’t miss it.

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to find it, along with a handy picture to give you some more assistance.

Press the applicable button to open up your map Scroll to the upper-right portion of the map until you see the ‘Vinewood’ marker Move your cursor a tiny bit more to the right until you come to a giant oval-shaped like an Indy 500 circuit To the bottom-left of the circuit is a small gray block wedged between two bigger grey blocks Head to here and you’ll arrive at your destination

Casino location on the map

Again, if you want an easier visual reference, then our picture will show you exactly where to locate the Diamond Casino & Resort.

What’s in the Diamond Casino & Resort location

What exactly is all the fuss about when it comes to the casino? Money, mini-games, and mass murder are all on the cards if you take a trip to the Diamond Casino & Resort.

Read More: GTA Online weekly update patch notes

Here are some of the things you can do whilst visiting this popular spot:

Casino games such as Blackjack, Poker, Slots, and the Track

Special single-player and co-op missions

Complete the Diamond Casino Heist for a big score

Daily free spin on the Lucky Wheel – there is a method for assured success too

Buy special items

Trade in Playing Card collectibles

There is honestly tons of stuff you can do in the building, and the activities encourage you to keep coming back for more.

