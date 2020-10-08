How to claim GTA Online Prime Gaming rewards (September)

GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards have been switched up for October, with all new discounts on vehicles. Here, we will show you what’s on offer and how to claim them.

The game might be almost a decade old at this point, but millions of players still dive into the action of GTA 5 every month. Every week, a content update is released with new cars, apartments, missions, and bonuses – and there’s even a new heist in the works too.

Advertisement

You can grab an additional $1 million+ per month if you link up your Rockstar Social Club account and your Prime Gaming account, which used to be called Twitch Prime. On top of that, getting huge discounts off different vehicles throughout the year is also one of the perks, not to mention free properties.

As of October 2020, one helicopter and one plane are now cheaper than they have ever been. Let’s take a look at everything new in GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards.

Advertisement

GTA 5 Prime Gaming rewards (October)

Prime Gaming members can claim access to the Vespucci Canals Nightclub property this month, not to mention vehicle discounts up until the end of the month. However, there’s an even bigger reward up for grabs as well, with Rockstar adding a free $200k reward for members, as a limited-time promotion that can be claimed every week.

To get your hands on all of this, though, you’re not just going to need a Prime Gaming account, but you’re going to have to utilize Rockstar Social Club. Here’s how.

First of all, make sure that your Prime Gaming account is fully linked with your Rockstar Social Club account. To do this, sign in using the Social Club website. Once you have done that, link your Twitch account by signing into it on the next window. From there, link it to the gaming account you use on PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4. Finally, load up GTA Online and redeem your rewards in-game each week.

Free $200k every week in GTA Online (October)

If you follow those steps correctly, you’re in the money.

Advertisement

Rockstar Games confirmed back in June that Prime Gaming members dropping into GTA Online will also be eligible for a free $1.25 million. That’s all part of the package.

Read More: How to skip GTA Online long loading times

The screenshot below from the official Prime Gaming rewards website shows there’s a huge prize available to scoop up every week. You will also be rewarded with an additional $200k for every four weeks of consecutive logins, meaning there’s a grand total of $1.25 million being dished out if you play consistently.

Alongside these cash boosts are further benefits of linking your account to the Rockstar Social Club, and these can be seen below.

Advertisement

GTA Online:

GTA$200,000 each week you play GTA Online and a bonus GTA$200,000 for playing 4 consecutive weeks in a row.

Access to Vespucci Canals Nightclub property

Premium discounts on in-game items

Red Dead Online:

Advertisement

RDO$1,000 one time sign-up bonus

5 Free Legendary Animal Pheromones

6,000 Naturalist XP

Free Wilderness Camp

Katata Elk Animal Coat

Icahi Boar Coat

5x rewards for a box of Nitro Express Ammunition

Reward for 50 rounds of Sedative Varmint Cartridges

GTA 5 Prime Gaming discounts (October)

FH-1 Hunter

If one of the things missing from your arsenal is a helicopter, then look no further than the FH-1 Hunter. One of the best offensive choppers on the market thanks to its homing missiles, you can save 80% on this bad boy and rain fire down on your enemies across Los Santos.

P-45 Nokota

If helicopters aren’t really your thing, you can also grab the sweet P-45 Nokota on sale too, with Rockstar also offering a generous 80% off it too.

Clearly, it’s worth knowing how to link your Prime Gaming and Rockstar Social Club accounts this month – with even more offers and rewards expected to drop in the coming months.

Stick with us at @GTA_INTEL for all of the latest GTA Online and GTA 6 news, including leaks, guides, and other feature content.