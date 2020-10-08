 How to claim GTA Online Prime Gaming rewards (September)
Logo
GTA

How to claim GTA Online Prime Gaming rewards (October)

Published: 8/Oct/2020 15:20 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 15:23

by David Purcell
GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards
Rockstar Games / Prime

Share

GTA Online

GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards have been switched up for October, with all new discounts on vehicles. Here, we will show you what’s on offer and how to claim them. 

The game might be almost a decade old at this point, but millions of players still dive into the action of GTA 5 every month. Every week, a content update is released with new cars, apartments, missions, and bonuses – and there’s even a new heist in the works too.

Advertisement

You can grab an additional $1 million+ per month if you link up your Rockstar Social Club account and your Prime Gaming account, which used to be called Twitch Prime. On top of that, getting huge discounts off different vehicles throughout the year is also one of the perks, not to mention free properties.

As of October 2020, one helicopter and one plane are now cheaper than they have ever been. Let’s take a look at everything new in GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards.

Advertisement

GTA 5 Prime Gaming rewards (October)

Vespucci Canals Nightclub property in GTA 5
Rockstar Games
This property could be yours just for being an active member of Prime Gaming.

Prime Gaming members can claim access to the Vespucci Canals Nightclub property this month, not to mention vehicle discounts up until the end of the month. However, there’s an even bigger reward up for grabs as well, with Rockstar adding a free $200k reward for members, as a limited-time promotion that can be claimed every week.

To get your hands on all of this, though, you’re not just going to need a Prime Gaming account, but you’re going to have to utilize Rockstar Social Club. Here’s how.

  1. First of all, make sure that your Prime Gaming account is fully linked with your Rockstar Social Club account.
  2. To do this, sign in using the Social Club website.
  3. Once you have done that, link your Twitch account by signing into it on the next window.
  4. From there, link it to the gaming account you use on PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4.
  5. Finally, load up GTA Online and redeem your rewards in-game each week.

Free $200k every week in GTA Online (October)

If you follow those steps correctly, you’re in the money.

Advertisement

Rockstar Games confirmed back in June that Prime Gaming members dropping into GTA Online will also be eligible for a free $1.25 million. That’s all part of the package.

The screenshot below from the official Prime Gaming rewards website shows there’s a huge prize available to scoop up every week. You will also be rewarded with an additional $200k for every four weeks of consecutive logins, meaning there’s a grand total of $1.25 million being dished out if you play consistently.

Rockstar Games
It’s as simple as that.

Alongside these cash boosts are further benefits of linking your account to the Rockstar Social Club, and these can be seen below.

Advertisement

GTA Online: 

  • GTA$200,000 each week you play GTA Online and a bonus GTA$200,000 for playing 4 consecutive weeks in a row.
  • Access to Vespucci Canals Nightclub property
  • Premium discounts on in-game items

Red Dead Online:

Advertisement
  • RDO$1,000 one time sign-up bonus
  • 5 Free Legendary Animal Pheromones
  • 6,000 Naturalist XP
  • Free Wilderness Camp
  • Katata Elk Animal Coat
  • Icahi Boar Coat
  • 5x rewards for a box of Nitro Express Ammunition
  • Reward for 50 rounds of Sedative Varmint Cartridges

GTA 5 Prime Gaming discounts (October)

FH-1 Hunter

FH-1 Helicopter parked in GTA Online.
Rockstar Games
Players can take to the skies with big savings.

If one of the things missing from your arsenal is a helicopter, then look no further than the FH-1 Hunter. One of the best offensive choppers on the market thanks to its homing missiles, you can save 80% on this bad boy and rain fire down on your enemies across Los Santos.

P-45 Nokota

P-45 Nokota parked in GTA Online
Rockstar Games
There’s also a plane on offer if you prefer.

If helicopters aren’t really your thing, you can also grab the sweet P-45 Nokota on sale too, with Rockstar also offering a generous 80% off it too.

Clearly, it’s worth knowing how to link your Prime Gaming and Rockstar Social Club accounts this month – with even more offers and rewards expected to drop in the coming months.

Stick with us at @GTA_INTEL for all of the latest GTA Online and GTA 6 news, including leaks, guides, and other feature content.

GTA

GTA Online update patch notes: Tigon podium car, 3x GTA Cash

Published: 8/Oct/2020 13:00

by Matt Porter
Tigon in a GTA Online garage
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA Online

It’s another week, and that means Rockstar Games have rolled out another GTA Online update. This time it includes a new Casino podium car reward and some major cash incentives.

Fans of GTA Online have become well accustomed to the weekly patches, and Rockstar likes to add new rewards, cash bonuses, and discounts on purchases to help keep the game fresh and encourage those who visit Los Santos regularly to try different things.

Advertisement

While the official patch notes haven’t been posted to the official GTA Newswire page just yet, reliable leaker TezFunz2 has dropped all the information you need ahead of schedule, meaning we have most of the patch notes already.

So just a week after a quiet celebration of GTA Online’s seventh anniversary, here’s everything you need to know about the October 8 update.

Advertisement

GTA Online October 8 update: Patch notes

Casino rewards vehicle

GTA Online's Tigon in Los Santos
Rockstar Games
The Tigon is a free reward for a limited time.

This week, players will be able to get their hands on a proper Los Santos hypercar, with the Tigon added to the Diamond Casino & Resort podium as a free reward. If you’re lucky enough to nab one, you’ll be getting a $2.3million vehicle, so well worth heading there every day and using your free spin.

Races, cash rewards, and free gifts

Triple GTA$ and RP is available on Transform Races all week this week, while any bodyguard or associate salaries will also be tripled, meaning this is a good week to pad your bank account. You’ll also get double cash on Contact Missions, and double RP as well.

There’s also a free log-in reward in the form of a Fruit Tee, so you can dress your character with some new threads courtesy of Rockstar.

Advertisement
  • Premium Race: Cutting Corners
  • Time Trial: Mount Gordo
  • RC Time Trial: Construction Site I

Discounts

 

Maxwell Vagrant in GTA Online
Rockstar Games
Players can save 30% on the Vagrant for some off-road shenanigans.

As always, there are some serious discounts in the new GTA Online update, with up to 40% off on everything from vehicles, garages, laser weapons, and high-end appartments.

  • 30% off: JB 700W, Vagrant
  • 40% off: Casino Penthouse Garage, Arcade Garage, Nightclub Garages, Arena Workshop Garages, Office Garages, MOC Personal Vehicle Storage, All Dynasty8 Garages, High-End Apartments, Laser Weapons, Kanjo, Sugoi
  • 50% Off: Torero, Swinger, Savestra, 190z, Stirling GT, Rapid GT, Classic Mamba, Infernus Classic, Z-Type, Viseris