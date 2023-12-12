All new vehicles coming in GTA Online Chop Shop patch update

GTA Online’s 2023 Winter Update, the Chop Shop, is finally here, and it’s bringing a host of new vehicles with it – including the ability to buy cop cars finally. Here’s everything you need to know.

Even though the whole gaming world has been obsessing over the Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal, Rockstar Games have still been cracking on with a sizable winter update for GTA Online.

The 2023 winter update – also known as the Chop Shop update – isn’t as big as some previous years – there’s no new heist this time around, sadly – but there is a new Salvage Yard business, a whole host of new missions, a new weapon, and, of course, some new vehicles.

Upon announcing the update, Rockstar confirmed only one of these new vehicles – the Grotti Turismo Omaggio – which is styled on the real-life Ferrari F8 Tributo. The supercar is one of the vehicles coming on day one, with a host of drip-feed cars to come.

Legendary Motorsports

Even though Legendary Motorsports typically has the best cars in GTA Online, it usually doesn’t have too many new cars available on day one of an update.

It’s the same story this time around too, with the Grotti Turismo Omaggio – $2,845,000 – and the Vapid Aleutian – $1,835,000 – now being available.

Twitter: morsmutual_ Legendary Motorsports has two new cars in the Chop Shop update.

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

On the flip side, Southern San Andreas Super Autos has the most day-one vehicles in the Chop Shop update with six new cars available to buy. Of course, these aren’t as fancy as those at Legendary Motorsports, but they’ll still get you from A to B in a flash.

These new cars include the Vapid Dominator GT – $2,195,000 -, the Declasse Vigero ZX – $2,295,000 -, the Declasse Impaler LX – $1,465,000 -, the Fathom FR56 – $1,610,000 -, the Karin Vivanite – $1,605,000 -, and the Karin Asterope GZ – $459,000.

Twitter: morsmutual_ Southern San Andreas Super Autos has six new cars for sale.

Warstock Cache & Carry

It’s Warstock that has the most interesting selection of cars in the Chop Shop update, however, as you can now buy unmarked and marked police cars.

The unmarked version will set you back between $3,950,000 and $2,962,500, the actual liveried version is between $4,690,000 and $3,517,000, and the Police Riot van costs between $4,800,000 and $3,600,000.

Twitter: morsmutual_ Cop cars are available on Warstock thanks to the Chop Shop update!

As noted, there are a handful of drip-feed cars to be released over the coming weeks – with the majority of these likely coming to Legendary Motorsports and Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Once these start to be released, we’ll update this article so you don’t miss out. So, be sure to check back in!