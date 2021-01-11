Here are the locations of every action figure in GTA Online with a handy map, as well as details of the rewards you can unlock by collecting them all.

Rockstar Games gave GTA Online players a huge challenge when they added action figures to the mix. There’s a total of 100 of them hidden around the map, with the chance to win some major prizes for finding them.

While Rockstar’s original announcement included images of monkey and garden gnome figurines, there’s actually a wide variety of characters to collect including Impotent Rage, Princess Robot Bubblegum, a space ranger, and aliens.

These action figures are very small and are placed in some of the most discrete locations, meaning it can be a tough challenge to complete if you don’t know where to go. So let’s take a closer look at where you can find them.

GTA Online action figure locations

We’ve taken the liberty of creating what should be a really useful map, pinpointing each location of the figures across Los Santos and in other areas. You can refer to this as you play to help find every single one.

As seen in the map above, there’s a large concentration of action figures inside Los Santos but they’re not exclusively found there by any means.

Read More: Fastest ways to make easy cash in GTA Online

Some of these in-game toys are found on beaches, on top of mountains, and one can even be collected by visiting one of the smaller islands which surround the main landscape.

Only 98 action figures appear to begin with. Once you’ve found them all, the final two figures will arrive on the map. These can be found inside wreckages at the airplane scrapyard just southeast of Sandy Shores.

Once you’ve collected all 100 of them, it’ll be time to claim your reward…

GTA Online action figure rewards

If you’re wondering why you should bother collecting the 100 action figures – it’s a pretty lengthy mission, after all – then you’ll be glad to know the reward for finding every single one of them is pretty sweet.

First of all, each action figure that you stumble upon will reward you with $1,000 as a one-off payment. Once you’ve found them all, you’ll get a further $150,000 and 150,000 RP. Pretty nice, right?

Read More: How to claim GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

But that’s not everything. If you visit the Hardcore Comic Store once you’ve completed your action figure collection, you’ll receive a brand new Impotent Rage outfit and a hairdo to match, as seen above.

You’ll also unlock eight decorations to place in your apartment: Mini Alien, Mini Beast, Mini Impotent Rage, Mini Pogo, Mini Princess Robot Bubblegum, Mini Commander, Mini Space Ranger, and Mini Sasquatch.

Good luck on your action figure hunt, and hopefully you’ll have your prizes collected in no time.