Where to find all 100 action figure collectibles in GTA Online

Published: 11/Jan/2021 12:35 Updated: 11/Jan/2021 12:37

by David Purcell
Here are the locations of every action figure in GTA Online with a handy map, as well as details of the rewards you can unlock by collecting them all.

Rockstar Games gave GTA Online players a huge challenge when they added action figures to the mix. There’s a total of 100 of them hidden around the map, with the chance to win some major prizes for finding them.

While Rockstar’s original announcement included images of monkey and garden gnome figurines, there’s actually a wide variety of characters to collect including Impotent Rage, Princess Robot Bubblegum, a space ranger, and aliens.

These action figures are very small and are placed in some of the most discrete locations, meaning it can be a tough challenge to complete if you don’t know where to go. So let’s take a closer look at where you can find them.

GTA Online action figure locations

Graphics: Rockstar GamesWhere to find all action figures in GTA Online? This map should help a lot.

We’ve taken the liberty of creating what should be a really useful map, pinpointing each location of the figures across Los Santos and in other areas. You can refer to this as you play to help find every single one.

As seen in the map above, there’s a large concentration of action figures inside Los Santos but they’re not exclusively found there by any means.

Some of these in-game toys are found on beaches, on top of mountains, and one can even be collected by visiting one of the smaller islands which surround the main landscape.

Only 98 action figures appear to begin with. Once you’ve found them all, the final two figures will arrive on the map. These can be found inside wreckages at the airplane scrapyard just southeast of Sandy Shores.

Once you’ve collected all 100 of them, it’ll be time to claim your reward…

GTA Online action figure rewards

u/BreakingThoseCankles, Reddit
Collecting every action figure will unlock the Impotent Rage costume in GTA Online.

If you’re wondering why you should bother collecting the 100 action figures – it’s a pretty lengthy mission, after all – then you’ll be glad to know the reward for finding every single one of them is pretty sweet.

First of all, each action figure that you stumble upon will reward you with $1,000 as a one-off payment. Once you’ve found them all, you’ll get a further $150,000 and 150,000 RP. Pretty nice, right?

But that’s not everything. If you visit the Hardcore Comic Store once you’ve completed your action figure collection, you’ll receive a brand new Impotent Rage outfit and a hairdo to match, as seen above.

You’ll also unlock eight decorations to place in your apartment: Mini Alien, Mini Beast, Mini Impotent Rage, Mini Pogo, Mini Princess Robot Bubblegum, Mini Commander, Mini Space Ranger, and Mini Sasquatch.

Good luck on your action figure hunt, and hopefully you’ll have your prizes collected in no time.

Clever GTA Online trick makes Cayo Perico heist casino prep much easier

Published: 11/Jan/2021 10:44

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online character pointing fingers inside Diamond Casino
GTA Online players have got a neat trick that makes light work of the security code prep mission for the Cayo Perico heist, and it even involves using the new submarine. 

The Cayo Perico heist has been available for almost a month, giving Grand Theft Auto Online players the chance to complete it a few times as well as figuring out secrets, the best strategies to save time, and a whole lot more. 

For the most part, players have focused on finding advantages and secrets during the heist itself – like finding two rare weapons, as well as the opportunity to grab gold as loot in single-player heists. Though, there have also been new techniques for the different prep missions.

That includes the security code prep mission where you have to take down El Rubio’s security in the Diamond Casino. 

GTA Online Cayo perico el rubio character
Rockstar Games
The Cayo Perico heist is all about GTA Online’s new character, El Rubio.

Getting away from the casino after taking down El Rubio’s key security members can be a little tricky. If you’ve done it right, police will swarm on your location, and you could find yourself in an all-out war with them.

However, you don’t need to do so. As Reddit user GroundbreakingIron4 points out, if you park your Kostaka submarine by the NOOSE headquarters – off the east coast of Los Santos – complete the mission, and then blow yourself up before exiting, you’ll be teleported to the NOOSE HQ. 

As long as you’ve secured the codes, dying won’t result in a fail. You can simply take yourself out and avoid having to fight through the last few security guards, and police backup, while trying to escape. 

  1. Park your submarine off the east coast, near the NOOSE HQ
  2. Go to the Casino for the security code prep mission
  3. Fight through the guards to get to the head of security
  4. Take him down and secure the codes
  5. Blow yourself up with explosives
  6. You’ll have completed the prep mission!

[Glitch] Complete the casino preps mission faster from gtaglitches

Though, if you don’t fancy doing that, there are other ways to get around fighting with the police. As user aidanj97 also notes, if you allow the security guards to kill you after you’ve got the codes, you’ll spawn away from the casino with the job done. 

The explosives route, does, save a little bit of time seeing as you don’t have to walk towards the waiting guards after getting the codes, but it’s not a game-changer. Either way, these tricks will save you some hassle.