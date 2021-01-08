Logo
GTA Online Casino guide: How to get more chips, Lucky Wheel vehicles, Inside Track tips

Published: 8/Jan/2021 12:56 Updated: 8/Jan/2021 13:31

by James Busby
GTA Online Casino
Rockstar Games

GTA Online’s Diamond Casino can be an incredibly lucrative way to earn a lot of money, and we’ve got some tips for players looking to get rich quick.

GTA 5’s Cayo Perico Heist has brought even more players back to the crime-infested streets of Los Santos. The latest heist certainly gives players plenty of ways to earn money, but if you’re looking for another way to earn that next paycheck, then you’ll want to head on over to the Diamond Casino. This glitzy gambling parlor offers plenty of mini-games that can be used to boost your in-game cash.

Everything from roulette to track horse racing can found inside the Diamond Casino, allowing savvy GTA Online players to make money without having to constantly grind through missions and heists. After all, the game’s Shark Cards can get pretty costly and not everyone will want to spend real money to get that next vehicle or cosmetic item. 

Fortunately, we’ve rounded some of the best ways you can make more chips without breaking the bank. 

How to get free GTA Online chips

GTA Online Casino
Rockstar Games
You’ll need plenty of chips if you wish to win it big.

The first time you enter the Diamond Casino, you will be given 5,000 chips after paying the $500 membership fee. If that wasn’t enough, players can also claim 1000 chips every day by heading on over to the Cashier Services booth. This should be enough for you to get gambling on the various games inside the casino. 

For more information on how you can claim more GTA Online chips, be sure to read our in-depth guide here

GTA Online Inside Track horse racing tips

GTA Online Track Racing
Rockstar Games
If you’re willing to stick with it, GTA Online’s Track Racing can net you a small fortune.

If card games aren’t your forte or you wish to avoid losing money on the casino’s slot machines, then you’ll want to bet big on the Inside Track horse races. Just like real-world track racing, players can bet on a specific horse and watch it compete. The money you bet can be won back and even doubled if the chosen horse wins. 

Betting on horses with the highest odds may sound like a good idea, but they won’t enable you to win much money. Instead, you’ll want to refresh the menu a few times until you find a race where the odds for horse number one is even and the second horse is at least 5/1.

Simply place a maximum bet on the top horse and you’ll often double your money. Of course, this isn’t a guaranteed win every time, so you’ll want to check out our other GTA Online horse racing tips

GTA Online Slot Machines

GTA Online slot machines
Rockstar Games
Test your luck against the slot machines.

Unlike the other games in GTA Online’s Diamond Casino, the Slot Machines rely purely on luck. There is no grand strategy here, but if you’re low on Chips or simply wish to bet big, then these machines can have decent payouts. 

We recommend using the Deity of the Sun machines as these give the highest payouts, so pop a few chips in and hope you win big. All you need to do is match three symbols or one or two Ankhs to receive a prize. 

While there may not be any secret methods that will have you winning every time, you can get lucky provided you only spend a small amount. The 98.7% payout may seem decent, but the longer you play, the more likely you are to lose the money you have acquired. 

After all, knowing when to stop is the true key to winning it big in GTA’s Diamond Casino.

GTA Online Lucky Wheel rewards (January 7th)

GTA Online Lucky Wheel
Rockstar Games
The Lucky Wheel is constantly being updated with exciting new prizes.

GTA Online’s Diamond Casino new Lucky Wheel prize is the Paragon R sportscar. This incredibly fast sports car is worth a staggering $905,000, but you could grab it for free if you take the game’s Lucky Wheel for a spin. The description for the Paragon R Sportscar can be read below:

“This is it. Wrap it up, folks. Thanks to Enus, humanity’s quest to design the perfect grand tourer is finally over. It took generations of privately educated stiff upper lips, all prepared to dig deep into bottomless wells of lazy entitlement – but credit where it’s due. The Brits cracked the code. This is the kind of self-assurance that can’t be earned. It can only be bought.“

Even if you don’t end up winning the Paragon R sportscar, you could net yourself some new clothes, RP, or extra cash in the process. There really is no knack for winning big on the Lucky Wheel, so simply remember to claim your free spin every day and see if you win big. 

So, there you have it, these are the best ways you can earn more chips in GTA Online. Make sure you check back here to see the Lucky Wheel weekly rewards and follow us over on @GTA_INTEL for all the latest GTA news.

How to claim GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards (January)

Published: 7/Jan/2021 12:01

by David Purcell
GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards
Rockstar Games / Prime

Share

GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards are back for 2021, with the first rewards now confirmed for January. Check out the latest deals, including to get $200,000 in free GTA$, and a variety of discounts.

The game might be almost a decade old at this point, but millions of players still dive into the action of GTA 5 every month. Every week, a content update is released with new cars, apartments, missions, and bonuses – and there’s even a new heist in the works too.

You can grab an additional $1 million+ per month if you link up your Rockstar Social Club account and your Prime Gaming account, which used to be called Twitch Prime. On top of that, getting huge discounts off different vehicles throughout the year is also one of the perks, not to mention free properties.

As of January 2021, there is major discounts on some of GTA 5’s boats while players can also get the Kosatka Sonar Station for free. Here’s everything new in GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards.

GTA 5 Prime Gaming rewards

Vespucci Canals Nightclub property in GTA 5
Rockstar Games
This property could be yours just for being an active member of Prime Gaming.

Prime Gaming members are among the luckiest around right now, having enjoyed exclusive access to the Vespucci Canals Nightclub for some time, and that’s not going away any time soon. Alongside that, huge chunks of cash and discounts are available for members.

To get your hands on all of this, though, you’re not just going to need a Prime Gaming account, but you’re going to have to utilize Rockstar Social Club. Here’s how.

  1. First of all, make sure that your Prime Gaming account is fully linked with your Rockstar Social Club account.
  2. To do this, sign in using the Social Club website.
  3. Once you have done that, link your Twitch account by signing into it on the next window.
  4. From there, link it to the gaming account you use on PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4.
  5. Finally, load up GTA Online and redeem your rewards in-game each week.

Free $200k in GTA Online (January)

If you follow those steps correctly, you’re in the money. Rockstar Games are offering a free $1 million for every Prime Gaming member – broken down into $200k per week.

The screenshot below from the official Prime Gaming rewards website shows there’s a huge prize available to scoop up every week. You will also be rewarded with an additional $200k for every four weeks of consecutive logins.

Rockstar Games
It’s as simple as that.

You can also get the Kosatka Submarine Sonar Station for free, alongside further benefits of linking your account to the Rockstar Social Club, such as the discounts seen below. The discounts for this month all focus on boats.

GTA Online: 

  • GTA$200,000 each week you play GTA Online
  • Free Kosatka Sonar Station
  • 35% Off Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat
  • 35% Off Longfin
  • 25% Off Weaponized Dinghy
Kurtz 31 patrol boat in GTA V
Rockstar Games
The Kurts 31 patrol boat is 35% off for Prime Gaming members.

The Kurtz 31 patrol boat, Longfin, and Weaponized Dingy are all discounted.

If you want some firepower with your boat, then you’ll want to go for the Weaponized Dingy, which comes with a mounted machine gun at the front.

Weaponized Dingy in GTA Online
Rockstar Games
Get 25% off the weaponized dingy with Prime Gaming.

Clearly, it’s worth knowing how to link your Prime Gaming and Rockstar Social Club accounts this month – with even more offers and rewards expected to drop in the coming months.

Stick with us at @GTA_INTEL for all of the latest GTA Online and GTA 6 news, including leaks, guides, and other feature content.