GTA Online Casino guide: How to get more chips, Lucky Wheel vehicles, Inside Track tips

GTA Online’s Diamond Casino can be an incredibly lucrative way to earn a lot of money, and we’ve got some tips for players looking to get rich quick.

GTA 5’s Cayo Perico Heist has brought even more players back to the crime-infested streets of Los Santos. The latest heist certainly gives players plenty of ways to earn money, but if you’re looking for another way to earn that next paycheck, then you’ll want to head on over to the Diamond Casino. This glitzy gambling parlor offers plenty of mini-games that can be used to boost your in-game cash.

Everything from roulette to track horse racing can found inside the Diamond Casino, allowing savvy GTA Online players to make money without having to constantly grind through missions and heists. After all, the game’s Shark Cards can get pretty costly and not everyone will want to spend real money to get that next vehicle or cosmetic item.

Fortunately, we’ve rounded some of the best ways you can make more chips without breaking the bank.

How to get free GTA Online chips

The first time you enter the Diamond Casino, you will be given 5,000 chips after paying the $500 membership fee. If that wasn’t enough, players can also claim 1000 chips every day by heading on over to the Cashier Services booth. This should be enough for you to get gambling on the various games inside the casino.

GTA Online Inside Track horse racing tips

If card games aren’t your forte or you wish to avoid losing money on the casino’s slot machines, then you’ll want to bet big on the Inside Track horse races. Just like real-world track racing, players can bet on a specific horse and watch it compete. The money you bet can be won back and even doubled if the chosen horse wins.

Betting on horses with the highest odds may sound like a good idea, but they won’t enable you to win much money. Instead, you’ll want to refresh the menu a few times until you find a race where the odds for horse number one is even and the second horse is at least 5/1.

Simply place a maximum bet on the top horse and you’ll often double your money. Of course, this isn’t a guaranteed win every time, so you’ll want to check out our other GTA Online horse racing tips.

GTA Online Slot Machines

Unlike the other games in GTA Online’s Diamond Casino, the Slot Machines rely purely on luck. There is no grand strategy here, but if you’re low on Chips or simply wish to bet big, then these machines can have decent payouts.

We recommend using the Deity of the Sun machines as these give the highest payouts, so pop a few chips in and hope you win big. All you need to do is match three symbols or one or two Ankhs to receive a prize.

While there may not be any secret methods that will have you winning every time, you can get lucky provided you only spend a small amount. The 98.7% payout may seem decent, but the longer you play, the more likely you are to lose the money you have acquired.

After all, knowing when to stop is the true key to winning it big in GTA’s Diamond Casino.

GTA Online Lucky Wheel rewards (January 7th)

GTA Online’s Diamond Casino new Lucky Wheel prize is the Paragon R sportscar. This incredibly fast sports car is worth a staggering $905,000, but you could grab it for free if you take the game’s Lucky Wheel for a spin. The description for the Paragon R Sportscar can be read below:

“This is it. Wrap it up, folks. Thanks to Enus, humanity’s quest to design the perfect grand tourer is finally over. It took generations of privately educated stiff upper lips, all prepared to dig deep into bottomless wells of lazy entitlement – but credit where it’s due. The Brits cracked the code. This is the kind of self-assurance that can’t be earned. It can only be bought.“

Even if you don’t end up winning the Paragon R sportscar, you could net yourself some new clothes, RP, or extra cash in the process. There really is no knack for winning big on the Lucky Wheel, so simply remember to claim your free spin every day and see if you win big.

So, there you have it, these are the best ways you can earn more chips in GTA Online. Make sure you check back here to see the Lucky Wheel weekly rewards and follow us over on @GTA_INTEL for all the latest GTA news.