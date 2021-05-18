GTA Online next-gen update: Release date, GTA 5 changes, trailer - Dexerto

Rockstar Games have confirmed that GTA Online will undergo a next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but when will it be released? Here’s what we know so far.

Plenty of gaming fans are desperate to see Rockstar Games release Grand Theft Auto 6, but for now, the devs are continuing to pump out new content for GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

They’ve already confirmed that GTA 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online will move over to its third generation of consoles with an “expanded and enhanced” version – and possibly new content – coming to PlayStation 5 as well as Xbox Series X and S.

However, despite confirming that a next-gen update is in the works, they’ve been tight-lipped on when it’ll actually be released. Though, there have been a few hints and leaks that have given us some clues.

Rockstar has confirmed that the “expanded and enhanced versions” GTA V and Grand Theft Auto Online will release on November 11, 2021, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

At its conclusion, the announcement states that the “expanded and enhanced” version of GTA 5, which will have “technical improvements, visual upgrades, and performance enhancements” will be coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021.

In the May 18 announcement, it’s also teased that there will be “new features”, and “special benefits” in the summer update for GTA Online, that players can take advantage of when the enhanced versions release in November.

Also, the 20th anniversary of GTA III is on October 22, 2021, and Rockstar have teased some “fun surprises”, specifically for GTA Online.

GTA 5 next-gen trailer

In the case of GTA Online, it seems reasonable that the updated version of that would launch at the same time as the single-player update. It’s just a case of when that will be.

PlayStation 5 owners, though, will be able to download a standalone version of the multiplayer side of things. This will be exclusive to the Sony console for a few months before it goes live on Xbox Series X/S.

Will GTA Online characters carry over to PS5 & Xbox Series X?

For anyone worried about potentially having to start again when it comes to GTA Online, that doesn’t look like it will be the case.

When the Xbox One/PS4 versions went live, it was a simple case of carrying on. However, leaks have suggested that players will be given the chance to transfer their character or start anew.

While these leaks come from reputable insiders, Rockstar could change things during development, and these plans could be scrapped. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Will there be GTA 5 DLC?

As for single-player DLC for the next-gen update, it’s unlikely we’ll get that. It’s been nearly a decade since the game originally launched, after all.

Either way, we’ll keep this post updated as and when Rockstar starts to reveal new details – or they’re leaked ahead of time. So, keep checking back with us.