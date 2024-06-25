GTA Bottom Dollar Bounties: All bail office business locations & cost

GTA Online’s Bottom Dollar Bounties update is finally here, and you can now head up a Bail Enforcement business to make some cash. However, it’s going to set you back a little bit to get involved.

There are two big GTA Online updates that you can typically pencil into your calendar: one in the summer and one in the winter. This year, the summer update revolves around Bounty Hunting in the aptly called Bottom Dollar Bounties patch.

This new update has brought about a host of new vehicles, improvements to the Sell Mission timer, armor buffs for the Sparrow and Bombushka, and there is a new business – the Bail Office.

Article continues after ad

Like pretty much every other business in GTA Online, these bail offices are spread around Los Santos and will cost you a small fortune to get up and running.

Upon the launch of the Bottom Dollar Bounties update, there are five locations for the bail office. These are Paleto Bay, Mission Row, Downtown Vinewood, Davis, and Del Perro.

Article continues after ad

Unsurprisingly, the Downtown Vinewood office clocks in as the most expensive option at $2,620,000. If you’re looking to do it on a budget, though, the Paleto Bay location is the cheapest at $1,650,000. However, you’ll probably have to factor in more time for missions if you set up shop there.

Article continues after ad

Paleto Bay – $1,650,000

Davis – $2,000,000

Del Perro – $2,350,000

Mission Row – $2,390,000

Downtown Vinewood – $2,620,000

Bottom Dollar Bounties bail office upgrades

When it comes to upgrades, there are five add-ons that you can purchase to give your bail office a bit of a boost.

These include Personal Quarters, a set of Agents, a Gun Locker, Armor Plating, and of course, you can set your own style around the place.

Agents – $1,500,000

Personal Quarters – $295,000

Gun Locker – $175,000

Armor Plating – $125,000

If you were to purchase the Downtown Vinewood location and fully kit it out, it would set you back over $4,100,000. So, while it’s not a cheap business to get involved in, it’ll provide some fun – especially if Rockstar continues to add Bounty Targets.

Of course, there is also some work to be done with Vincent as well, and there will be a chance to sink some money into the Vinewood Car Club.

Article continues after ad