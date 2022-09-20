Mika revealed in Genshin Impact: Abilities, Sumeru lore, release date rumors

Mika has been officially revealed in Genshin Impact 3.1, giving Travelers an early look at the new Mondstadt character ahead of his banner debut. The Surveyor of the Mondstadt Reconnaisance Company is known for his loyalty to the Knights of Favonius. Here’s everything we know about Mika.

The Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream showcased a number of exciting reveals, with one of them being Mika. This Mondstadt character has sparked attention from the game’s community, with both leaks and rumors quickly filling social forums.

Unlike the upcoming Sumeru characters, Mika hails from Mondstadt and is affiliated with the Knights of Favonius. While it’s still early days, the Genshin Impact community is busy trying to uncover details surrounding this upcoming character.

So, if you wish to know more about Mika – including his rumored release date and abilities, then our handy hub has everything you need to know ahead of his official debut.

Mika release date rumors in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official release date for Mika, but his tease in the 3.1 livestream likely means he will be arriving in the 3.2 update. After all, the developers have previously teased characters and added them to Genshin Impact as NPCs, before releasing their banner in subsequent updates.

Of course, this is just mere speculation but those who wish to add Mika to their roster shouldn’t have to wait that long. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information about the Genshin Impact Mika release date.

Who is Mika in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse Mika appeared in the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream.

Not much is currently known about Mika in Genshin Impact, but we do know that he is a Surveyor of the Mondstadt Reconnaissance Company. As a member of the Knights of Favonius, his role is to help protect the region from threats and report any potential dangers.

Quite what Mika’s role will be in Genshin Impact remains to be seen, but for now, Travelers will have to wait for HoYoverse to reveal further details about this upcoming character.

Mika abilities in Genshin Impact

While Mika’s abilities haven’t been revealed, that hasn’t stopped a number of leaks from cropping up online. Reliable Genshin Impact leaker, UBatcha, has revealed that Mika is a Cryo Polearm character.

As for his rarity, Mika is currently rumored to be a 4-star unit, who will likely be given a rate-up alongside one of the game’s upcoming banners. We currently don’t have any Mika gameplay that showcases his abilities, but more details will likely appear in the coming weeks and months.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Mika in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.