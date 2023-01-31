Genshin Impact Yelan Ascension Materials & Talent Materials list

Yelan Ascension Materials and Talent Materials are needed to Ascend Genshin Impact’s Hydro Bow character, so our hub has everything you need to know ahead of her banner rerun.

The Genshin Impact Yelan banner will return in Phase 2 of the 3.4 update alongside the Hu Tao banner. This is particularly useful for anyone that missed Yelan when she made her debut back in 2.7 or for those that are looking to C1 her.

After all, having multiple copies of Yelan will give you access to her powerful Constellation buffs, which will help with clearing the game’s hardest content. However, the easiest way to increase your DPS is to Ascend Yelan.

Article continues after ad

In order to do this though, you’ll need to gain access to Yelan Ascension Materials and Talent Materials. So, if you’re looking to get a head start on farming before Yelan’s banner returns, then our handy guide has outlined all the items you’ll need to get.

All Yelan Ascension Materials

HoYoverse Farming Yelan Ascension Materials is fairly simple.

In order to level up and Ascend Yelan, you’ll need to fight the Hydro Hypostasis and Rhodeia of Loch World Bosses. Both these monsters drop Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Varunada Lazurite Fragments, Varunada Lazurite Chunks, and Varunada Lazurite Gemstones — among other rare and useful items.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Travelers will also need to farm plenty of Starconches (Liyue) and Lieutenant’s Insignias (Fatui Skirmishers). You can see all the Yelan Ascension Materials in the table below.

Article continues after ad

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1 – Starconch x3 Recruit’s Insignia x3 2 40,000 Varunada Lazurite Fragmentx3 Runic Fang x2 Starconch x10 Recruit’s Insignia x15 3 60,000 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6 Runic Fang x4 Starconch x20 Sergeant’s Insignia x12 4 80,000 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3 Runic Fang x8 Starconch x30 Sergeant’s Insignia x18 5 100,000 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6 Runic Fang x12 Starconch x45 Lieutenant’s Insignia x12 6 120,000 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6 Runic Fang x20 Starconch x60 Lieutenant’s Insignia x2

All Yelan Talent Materials

HoYoverse Yelan is a very powerful Hydro character.

All of Yelan’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output.

Talent Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Prosperity x3 Guide to Prosperity x21 Philosophies of Prosperity x38 Common Ascension Materials Recruit’s Insignia x6 Sergeant’s Insignia x22 Lieutenant’s Insignia x93 Weekly Boss Materials Gilded Scale x6 / Crown of Insight x1

So, there you have it, that’s all the Yelan Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the Hydro character. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact