All Genshin Impact Cyno ascension materials

Cyno is set to receive a rerun alongside Ayato in the second phase of Genshin Impact version 4.2. Here is a list of all the ascension materials that you need to farm for the unit.

Cyno is not as popular of a unit in Genshin Impact, the primary reason being his low base damage. However, he can function in the Dendro teams within the game where he truly shines on account of reactions like Hyperbloom and Aggravate.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, even though players are not that fond of his damage, a lot of them love his design. So, if you are one of those players who want to pull for Cyno and build him just because you like the character, we have you covered.

Article continues after ad

Here are the ascension materials that you need for Cyno in the game.

HoYoverse Cyno’s ascension materials are difficult to collect

Genshin Impact Cyno ascension materials

Cyno in Genshin Impact needs Scarab, Vajrada Amethyst Silver, and Divining Scroll for ascension. You will also need Thunderclap Fruitcore which can be obtained from the Electro Regisvine boss. The exact number of materials that you need has been presented below:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Vajrada Amethyst Silver x1

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x9

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x9

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6

Scarab x168

Divining Scroll x18

Sealed Scroll x30

Forbidden Curse Scroll x36

Thunderclap Fruitcore x46

Genshin Impact Cyno talent level-up materials

The talent level-up materials that you need for Cyno include Teachings of Admonition, Diving Scroll, Mudra of Malefic General, and Crown of Insight.

Here are the exact number of materials that you’ll need:

Teachings of Admonition x9

Guide to Admonition x63

Philosophies of Admonition x114

Divining Scroll x18

Sealed Scroll x66

Forbidden Curse Scroll x93

Mudra of the Malefic General x18

Crown of Insight x3

This is all that you need to know about Cyno’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact