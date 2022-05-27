Starconch locations in Genshin Impact: Map location & uses

Starconch is a core Genshin Impact Ascension material that is needed to level up the upcoming Hydro character, Yelan. So, here’s every Starconch location and the best places you can farm them.

Genshin Impact Starconch location can be found on the shores of the game’s sandy beaches, but they only appear in a specific region. While Starconches don’t have any specific uses in crafting recipes or gadgets, Travelers will need to farm them to Ascend Yelan.

The new Hydro 5-star bow user will join the game when the Genshin Impact 2.7 update goes live. This means Travelers who are looking to create the best Yelan build will need to hunt down plenty of Starconches to maximize her damage.

In order to begin farming Yelan’s Ascension materials before her release, be sure to check out all the Starconch locations in Genshin Impact.

Where to find Starconches in Genshin Impact

Starconch locations can be found on the beaches of Liyue and Dragonspine in Genshin Impact. This means even low-level AR Travelers can farm this item without having to play through huge amounts of the game’s story.

While Starconch can be found across both Liyue and Dragonspine, one of the best places to locate them is directly west of Dragonspine. Simply fast travel to the Teleport Waypoint west of the region and walk down onto the nearby beach.

Once there, simply scour each beach and island for any Starconch that appear on the ground. They’re incredibly easy to spot as their bright blue shells really stand out amongst the sand, so once you find them, simply use the interact button to add them to your inventory.

All Starconch map locations

There are a total of 77 Starconch that can be found across Liyue and Dragonspine, so make sure you check every location via the maps below:

Starconch uses in Genshin Impact

Unlike other overworld materials in Genshin Impact, the Starconch is only used as an Ascension Material. In fact, those looking to Ascend both Childe and Yelan will need to collect 168 of them for each character.

With only 77 of them on the map at one time, you’ll need to farm these shells over a period of days before you can fully Ascend either 5-star.

So, there you have it, every Starconch location in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

