All Genshin Impact Furina ascension materials

Furina, the Hydro Archon is a brand new and upcoming unit in Genshin Impact. Here are the ascension materials that you need to ascend her upon release.

Furina in Genshin Impact has been confirmed to be the Hydro Archon. Therefore, she is bound to be a must-pull in the game since she will define the meta for the upcoming year within Genshin Impact.

Therefore, almost every player will be looking to pull for her and would benefit from collecting the necessary ascension materials beforehand. Even though the ascension materials have not been confirmed yet, leakers have provided information through the closed beta of version 4.2.

Here is all you need to know regarding the ascension materials for Furina in the game.

HoYoverse Furina’s ascension and talent materials have been leaked

Furina ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Furina‘s ascension materials were revealed by leakers after the release of the closed beta of Genshin Impact version 4.2. As such, based on the information provided on Honey Hunter World, Furina will require Lakelight Lily, Water that Failed to Transcend, and Whopperflower Nectar.

The total number of ascension materials you will need for her are provided below:

Varunada Lazurite Silver x1

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x9

Varunada Lazurite Gem x6

Lakelight Lily x168

Whopperflower Nectar x18

Shimmering Nectar x30

Energy Nectar x36

Water that Failed to Transcend x46

Hero’s Wit x419

Mora x7.1M

Furina Talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

In order to level up Furina’s talents, you will need Teachings of Justice, Guide to Justice, Philosophies of Justice, Whopperflower Nectar, Crown of Insight, and an un-named boss material.

The boss materials will be revealed at a later date. In any case, the materials you need to level up her talent across every major level are provided below:

Teachings of Justice x9

Guide to Justice x63

Philosophies of Justice x114

Whopperflower Nectar x18

Shimmering Nectar x66

Energy Nectar x93

Un-named boss material x18

Crown of Insight x3

This is all you need to know about Furina’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

