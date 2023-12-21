All Genshin Impact Gaming ascension materials

All Genshin Impact Gaming ascension materialsHoYoverse
Gaming is an upcoming Pyro 4-star unit in Genshin Impact. Here is a list of all the ascension materials you will need for that character.
Gaming is a brand new unit who will be released alongside the 5-star unit Xianyun in Genshin Impact version 4.4. The impressions of the character based on the leaks have been quite positive so far.
The kit and the design of the character are quite impressive and a lot of players are surprised that he will be a 4-star unit in the game. In any case, there is hype which means players will be looking to pull for him once version 4.4 officially drops.
Hence, here is all you need to know when it comes to the ascension materials for Gaming in Genshin Impact.
Gaming ascension materials Genshin Impact
The official ascension materials for Gaming are still not available. However, the leakers at Honey Hunter World have listed all the information you need to know regarding the character. The materials you need for Gaming are Agnidus Agate Silver, Emperor’s Resolution, Starconch, and Slime Condensate.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
The total number of materials that you will need has been listed below:
- Agnidus Agate Silver x1
- Agnidus Agate Fragment x9
- Agnidus Agate Chunk x9
- Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6
- Emperor’s Resolution x46
- Starconch x168
- Slime Condensate x18
- Slime Secretions x30
- Slime Concentrate x36
Gaming talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact
The talent level-up materials you will need for Gaming have been listed below:
- Teachings of Prosperity x9
- Guide to Prosperity x63
- Philosophies of Prosperity x114
- Slime Condensate x18
- Slime Secretions x66
- Slime Concentrate x93
- Lightless Mass x18
- Crown of Insight x3
This is all you need to know when it comes to the ascension and talent level-up material for Gaming in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check our some of our other guides at Dexerto.
All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact