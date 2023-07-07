Genshin Impact leak reveals underwater area ahead of Fontaine update

A new Genshin Impact leak has showcased how underwater exploration will work in Fontaine, giving Travelers an early glimpse of this aquatic feature.

The Genshin Impact Fontaine release is one of the most hyped content updates since Sumeru was added to the game. However, unlike the ancient deserts and verdant forests of Sumeru, Fontaine is known for its vast waterways and oceans.

This is largely due to the region being the home of the Hydro Archon, Furina. In fact, characters like Freminet are even known to dive into the depths of Fontaine to uncover the mysteries below.

While the Genshin Impact 4.0 update is still a while away, that hasn’t stopped leakers from uncovering details on the Fontaine and showcasing the game’s underwater exploration.

Genshin Impact leak reveals underwater exploration

Footage of underwater exploration in Fontaine has been posted on the Genshin Impact leaks Reddit page. In the footage, we can see Kokomi effortlessly swimming in a clear pool of water, which is surrounded by colorful coral and tropical fish.

It’s interesting to note that there doesn’t appear to be any form of air gauge, which likely means Travelers will be able to swim in the depths indefinitely. Renowned Genshin Impact leaker, Dimbreath, notes that there are “rings that help you move faster underwater and specific fish heal you when dashing through them.”

They also stated that “all characters have only one skill”, which can be used to both attack enemies and “claim underwater creature powers to aid you.” If these leaks are to be true, then combat could certainly prove rather interesting.

For now, though, that’s everything we know about underwater exploration in Genshin Impact. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

