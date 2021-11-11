Genshin Impact leak reveals pet dogs coming in 2.3 update

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed a new pet companion will be coming to the game in the 2.3 update.

While Genshin Impact’s 2.3 livestream is just around the corner, that hasn’t stopped a number of leaks from revealing content ahead of schedule. While the release of Arataki Itto and Gorou will headline the upcoming patch, footage from Genshin Impact’s 2.3 beta has uncovered the game’s new pet companion.

Unlike the Traveler’s current allies, Kageroumaru is a small Samurai-themed dog that can be unlocked as part of Genshin Impact’s Serenitea Pot. It’s here where players can interact and spar with the well-equipped canine.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leak reveals pet dog

Genshin Impact players have wanted pets for a while now, but it seems miHoYo has seemingly answered this with the introduction of Kageroumaru. Footage of the crafty canine was revealed by renowned Genshin Impact leaker, @Yukikami_Kris.

The clip shows off a small dog that wields a razor-sharp katana and wears a traditional straw hat. Genshin Impact’s pet dog is obtained from the Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog event – an upcoming event that will task players with uncovering a string of mysterious cases that have occurred across Inazuma.

【2.3 BETA】

Showcase of a new animal furniture called

[Kageroumaru]

Obtained from "Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog" event reward HD: https://t.co/EOlFCCxoRn (Location is for showcase purpose only) ⁕ STC#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/wvdWvFJirz — Yukikami (@Yukikami_Kris) November 10, 2021

Once the event has been completed, Travelers will be able to add Kageroumaru to their Serenitea Pot. @Yukikami_Kris explained how Genshin Impact’s pet dog will function like other interactable animals in the player’s housing area.

“Kageroumaru stands idly and follows you around when nearby. If you move too far, it will go back to where you placed it,” explained the leaker. “Upon attacking it, it will attempt to parry your attacks, but be careful, not always!”

While Kageroumaru won’t follow adventurers during overworld exploration, this special event reward is one item you won’t want to miss out on.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Genshin Impact’s 2.3 pet. In the meantime, be sure to check out our other Genshin Impact guides:

