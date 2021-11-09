Genshin Impact & Animal Crossing: New Horizons collide with stunning in-game costumes

Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s 2.0 update is well underway, and one talented player has celebrated the launch with their Genshin Impact-inspired outfits.

From Pokemon-themed islands to faithful recreations of iconic TV openings, Animal Crossing: New Horizon fans are always finding new ways to incorporate their favorite media into the game. However, the latest crossover content that is catching the attention of fans is that of blehberries’ highly detailed Genshin Impact costumes.

So far, the talented player has made designs for a number of Genshin Impact’s most popular cast members. These range from Raiden Shogun to unreleased Inazuma characters, with the likes of Yae Miko and Gorou making an appearance. If you’re an avid Genshin Impact player diving into the latest 2.2 update, you’ll want to add these costumes to your wardrobe.

Genshin Impact x Animal Crossing crossover

Genshin Impact’s characters are often known for their colorful personalities and intricate designs, which makes them popular amongst cosplayers and artists. In fact, there have been some amazing renditions of popular characters like Hu Tao and Mona since the game’s release.

This time, though, one Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has demonstrated just how robust the game’s Custom Design system can be. Not only has blehberries faithfully recreated characters from miHoYo popular free-to-play title, but they have also provided the codes for costumes.

Everything from the hairstyles and individual costumes really helps bring each Genshin Impact character to life, so make sure you use the codes outlined below to add these designs to your game:

MA-9480-6894-4976

MA-4019-4067-9725

The latest entry is the Liyue edition, which includes the likes of Hu Tao and Xiangling. These characters also have their very own companions in the form of Boo Tao and Guoba.

Whether you’ve yet to secure Hu Tao in the 2.2 banner rerun or just wish to add the likes of Klee, Ei, and Kokomi to your Animal Crossing Island, then blehberries has you covered.

