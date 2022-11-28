Genshin Impact leak reveals all Primogems available in 3.3 update

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

A new Genshin Impact 3.3 leak has revealed all the potential Primogems that could be available to earn during the upcoming update, giving Travelers an early look ahead of the official release.

Free Genshin Impact Primogems have always been extremely sought after by the game’s community, especially for those looking to roll on the upcoming banners. The Genshin Impact 3.3 release date is just days away, but now, a new leak has disclosed how many Primogems players can expect to get when the new content releases.

So, if you’re wondering how many Primogems you can get in the Genshin Impact 3.3 Version update, or just wish to know how many rolls you’ll have on the Scaramouche banner, then this handy leak has you covered.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Primogems leak

According to a leak over on the Genshin Impact leaks Reddit page, Travelers can expect to get their hands on a lot of Primogems in the 3.3 update. In fact, Travelers are rumored to get a total of 9,725 Primogems, which can be used to purchase 60 Intertwined Fates.

This will then enable players to roll 60 times on the upcoming Scaramouche banner, Raiden Shogun banner, and Kamisato Ayato banner. One of the main sources of free Primogems in the 3.3 update is from the Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG.

The new permanent game mode will enable Travelers to take part in card game battles against AI opponents and other players. This is obviously incredibly exciting as fans have been calling for HoYoverse to end-game content to Genshin Impact since release.

However, the TCG is also rumored to reward Travelers with 60 Primogems for every level they achieve (1-10), and there’s even an achievements list, which rewards a further 250 Primogems.

The full breakdown of free Primos on offer in the Genshin Impact 3.3 can be seen in the image above. Of course, like all leaks, this should be treated with a grain of salt as HoYoverse could adjust these figures before release.

