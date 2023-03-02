Genshin Impact Kaveh Ascension Materials & Talent Materials list

Kaveh Ascension Materials and Talent Materials have leaked ahead of the Genshin Impact 3.6 update, giving Travelers the chance to farm items before his official release date.

The Genshin Impact 3.5 update is well underway, but that hasn’t stopped a number of 3.6 leaks from cropping up. In fact, leakers have uncovered a number of details surrounding both Kaveh and Baizhu.

So far, these Dendro characters have had their abilities uncovered through the game’s 3.6 beta datamines. These early findings have also revealed their Talent and Ascension Materials, allowing Travelers to begin farming these in-game items early.

So, if you wish to see what materials you’ll need or unlock Kaveh when he’s added to the next Genshin Impact banner, then our Kaveh Ascension and Talent Materials hub has you covered.

Article continues after ad

Kaveh Ascension Materials

HoYoverse Kaveh is one of the latest upcoming Dendro characters.

In order to level up and Ascend Kaveh, you’ll need to fight the Jadeplume Terrorshroom and Dendro Hypostases World Bosses. Both these monsters drop Nagadus Emerald Sliver, Nagadus Emerald Fragments, Nagadus Emerald Chunks, and Nagadus Emerald Gemstones — among other rare and valuable items.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Travelers will also need to farm plenty of Mourning Flowers (Sumeru) and Fungal Spores (Floating Fungi). You can see all the Kaveh Materials in the table below:

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Nagadus Emerald Sliver x1 — Mourning Flower x3 Fungal Spores x3 2 40,000 Nagadus Emerald Fragment x3 Quelled Creeper x2 Mourning Flower x10 Fungal Spores x15 3 60,000 Nagadus Emerald Fragment x6 Quelled Creeper x4 Mourning Flower x20 Luminescent Pollen x12 4 80.000 Nagadus Emerald Chunk x3 Quelled Creeper x8 Mourning Flower x30 Luminescent Pollen x18 5 100,000 Nagadus Emerald Chunk x6 Quelled Creeper x12 Mourning Flower x45 Crystalline Cyst Dust x12 6 120,000 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6 Quelled Creeper x20 Mourning Flower x60 Crystalline Cyst Dust 24

Kaveh Talent Materials

HoYoverse Kaveh requires a number of rare Ascension and Talent Materials.

All of Kaveh’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase his damage output.

Talent Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Ingenuity x9 Guide to Ingenuity x63 Philosophies of Ingenuity x114 Common Ascension Materials Fungal Spores x18 Luminescent Pollen x66 Crystalline Cyst Dust x93 Weekly Boss Materials ??? Crown of Insight x3

So, there you have it, that’s all the Kaveh Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the upcoming Dendro character. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

Article continues after ad

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact