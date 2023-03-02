GamingGenshin Impact

Genshin Impact Kaveh Ascension Materials & Talent Materials list

Kaveh official Genshin Impact artworkHoYoverse

Kaveh Ascension Materials and Talent Materials have leaked ahead of the Genshin Impact 3.6 update, giving Travelers the chance to farm items before his official release date. 

The Genshin Impact 3.5 update is well underway, but that hasn’t stopped a number of 3.6 leaks from cropping up. In fact, leakers have uncovered a number of details surrounding both Kaveh and Baizhu

So far, these Dendro characters have had their abilities uncovered through the game’s 3.6 beta datamines. These early findings have also revealed their Talent and Ascension Materials, allowing Travelers to begin farming these in-game items early. 

So, if you wish to see what materials you’ll need or unlock Kaveh when he’s added to the next Genshin Impact banner, then our Kaveh Ascension and Talent Materials hub has you covered. 

Kaveh Ascension Materials

Kaveh in Genshin ImpactHoYoverse
Kaveh is one of the latest upcoming Dendro characters.

In order to level up and Ascend Kaveh, you’ll need to fight the Jadeplume Terrorshroom and Dendro Hypostases World Bosses. Both these monsters drop Nagadus Emerald Sliver, Nagadus Emerald Fragments, Nagadus Emerald Chunks, and Nagadus Emerald Gemstones — among other rare and valuable items.

Travelers will also need to farm plenty of Mourning Flowers (Sumeru) and Fungal Spores (Floating Fungi). You can see all the Kaveh Materials in the table below:

Ascension LevelMora CostMaterials
120,000Nagadus Emerald Sliver x1Mourning Flower x3Fungal Spores x3
240,000Nagadus Emerald Fragment x3Quelled Creeper x2Mourning Flower x10Fungal Spores x15
360,000Nagadus Emerald Fragment x6Quelled Creeper x4Mourning Flower x20Luminescent Pollen x12
480.000Nagadus Emerald Chunk x3Quelled Creeper x8Mourning Flower x30Luminescent Pollen x18
5100,000Nagadus Emerald Chunk x6Quelled Creeper x12Mourning Flower x45Crystalline Cyst Dust x12
6120,000Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6Quelled Creeper x20Mourning Flower x60Crystalline Cyst Dust 24

Kaveh Talent Materials

Kaveh in Genshin ImpactHoYoverse
Kaveh requires a number of rare Ascension and Talent Materials.

All of Kaveh’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase his damage output.

Talent Materials
Talent Level-Up MaterialsTeachings of Ingenuity x9Guide to Ingenuity x63Philosophies of Ingenuity x114
Common Ascension MaterialsFungal Spores x18Luminescent Pollen x66Crystalline Cyst Dust x93
Weekly Boss Materials???Crown of Insight x3

So, there you have it, that’s all the Kaveh Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the upcoming Dendro character. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

