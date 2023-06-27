Genshin Impact Eula Ascension Materials & Talent Materials list

Eula Ascension Materials and Talent Materials are needed to Ascend Genshin Impact’s 5-star Cryo character, so our hub has everything you need to know.

The Genshin Impact 3.8 update will see the long-awaited return of the Eula banner, which has been missing for over a year. This is obviously incredibly exciting news for any Travelers that have yet to add the reconnaissance captain to their team.

However, if you wish to truly maximize Eula’s damage output and make short work the game’s enemies, then you’ll need to find Eula’s Ascension and Talent Materials. Fortunately, our guide will enable you to begin farming every material before the Eula banner releases.

So, be sure to check out our Eula Ascension Materials and Talent Materials guide to cut down any lengthy overworld exploration.

Eula Ascension Materials

HoYoverse Eula Ascension Materials are incredibly easy to get.

Eula’s Ascension materials can be found across Mondstadt, which means players of all Adventure Ranks will be able to farm the various items needed to Ascend her. In order to maximize Eula’s damage, you’ll need to obtain Shivada Jade Fragments.

This material is dropped from the level 40+ Cryo Regisvine, Cryo Hypostasis, and Wolf of the North. Travelers who have unlocked the Inazuma region can also farm Eula’s Ascension materials from the Maguu Kenki.

You can also use the Parametric Transformer to convert other materials into Shivada Jade Fragments if you want to avoid farming these bosses. Lastly, you’ll need to find Dandelion Seeds and Stained Masks. Dandelion Seeds are located all over Mondstadt, while Stained Masks are dropped by level 40+ Hilichurls.

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Shivada Jade Sliver x1, Dandelion Seed x3, Damaged Mask x3 2 40,000 Shivada Jade Fragment x3, Crystalline Bloom x2, Dandelion Seed x10, Damaged Mask x15 3 60,000 Shivada Jade Fragment x6, Crystalline Bloom x4, Dandelion Seed x20, Stained Mask x12 4 80,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x3, Crystalline Bloom x8, Dandelion Seed x30, Stained Mask x18 5 100,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x6, Crystalline Bloom x12, Dandelion Seed x45, Ominous Mask x12 6 120,000 Shivada Jade Gemstone x6, Crystalline Bloom x20, Dandelion Seed x60, Ominous Mask x24

Eula Talent Materials

All of Eula’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output.

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Resistance x9 Guide to Resistance x63 Philosophies of Resistance x114 Common Ascension Materials Damaged Mask x18 Stained Mask x66 Ominous Mask x93 Weekly Boss Materials Dragon Lord’s Crown x18

So, there you have it, that’s all the Eula Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the Cryo character. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

