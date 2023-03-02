Genshin Impact Baizhu Ascension Materials & Talent Materials list

Baizhu Ascension Materials and Talent Materials are needed to Ascend Genshin Impact’s upcoming Dendro character, so our hub has everything you need to know ahead of his release.

While Baizhu has yet to be officially released in Genshin Impact, a number of 3.6 leaks have revealed details surrounding the Dendro character. Everything from Baizhu’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst has been revealed, while a new leak has now detailed all the Talent and Ascension Materials needed to level him up.

In fact, if you wish to greatly improve his damage and healing potential, you’ll want to Ascend Baizhu and level up his individual Talents. However, to do this, you’ll need to farm a lot of materials in the game. So, if you’re looking to get a head start on farming before Baizhu’s banner makes its long-awaited debut, then our handy guide has outlined all the items you’ll need to get.

Baizhu Ascension Materials

In order to level up and Ascend Baizhu, you’ll need to fight the Dendro Hypostasis and Jadebloom Terrorshroom. Both these monsters drop Nagagus Emerald Silver, Nagadus Emerald Fragment, Nagadus Emerald Chunks, and Nagadus Emerald Gemstones — among other rare and useful items.

Travelers will also need to farm plenty of Violetgrass, Fungal Spores, and Evergloom Ring. You can see all the Baizhu Ascension Materials in the table below.

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Nagadus Emerald Silver x1 Violetgrass x3 Fungal Spores x3 – 2 40,000 Nagadus Emerald Fragment x3 Violetgrass x10 Fungal Spores x15 Evergloom Ring x2 3 60,000 Nagadus Emerald Fragment x6 Violetgrass x20 Fungal Spores x12 Evergloom Ring x4 4 80,000 Nagadus Emerald Chunk x3 Violetgrass x30 Fungal Spores x18 Evergloom Ring x8 5 100,000 Nagadus Emerald Chunk x6 Violetglass x45 Crystalline Cyst Dust x12 Evergloom Ring x12 6 120,000 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6 Violetgrass x60 Crystalline Cyst Dust x24 Evergloom Ring x20

Baizhu Talent Materials

HoYoverse Players have wanted to Baizhu as a playable character ever since his release.

All of Baizhu’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output.

Talent Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Gold x9 Guide to Gold x64 Philosophies of Gold x114 Common Ascension Materials Fungal Spores x18 Luminescent Pollen x66 Crystalline Cyst Dust x93 Weekly Boss Materials Crown on Insight x3 – –

So, there you have it, that’s all the Baizhu Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the Dendro character. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

