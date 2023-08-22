Genshin Impact Neuvillette Ascension Materials & Talent Materials list

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed all the Ascension Materials and Talent Materials that are needed to Ascend Neuvillette, a new 5-star Hydro character that will be released in a future update.

The Genshin Impact 4.1 update is rumored to see the release of Neuvillette, a deadly Hydro character who uses his position as Chief Justice to preside over Fontaine. While the game’s next update may be a while away, we now know all the Ascension and Talent Materials you’ll need to Ascend Neuvillette.

So, whether you’re saving your Primogems for the upcoming Neuvillette banner, or just want to begin gathering all the materials ahead of his official release, then our handy Neuvillette Ascension guide has you covered.

Neuvillette Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse Neuvillette Ascension Materials can be farmed early.

Neuvillette Ascension Materials can be found across Fontaine, which means you’ll need to complete Prologue: Act 3. Once you’ve done that, Travelers will need to obtain Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Varunada Lazurite Fragments, Varunada Lazurite Chunks, and Varunada Lazurite Gemstones.

This material is dropped from the level 40+ Aeonblight Drake, Hydro Hypostasis, and Rhodeia of Loch. Travelers can also farm these materials from a number of weekly bosses, so be sure to do some runs of Azhdaha and Stormterror.

As always, you can also use the Parametric Transformer to convert other materials into Varunada materials if you want to avoid farming these bosses. Lastly, you’ll need to find Transoceanic Pearls and Lumitoile. Transoceanic Pearls are dropped by Fontemer Aberrants, while leakers believe Lumitoile will be available in the Lefaye Area of Fontaine.

All of Neuvillette Ascension Materials can be found in the table below:

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 x1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, x3 Lumitoile, x3 Transoceanic Pearl 2 40,000 x3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x2 Fontemer Horn, x10 Lumitoile, x15 Transoceanic Pearl 3 60,000 x6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x4 Fontemer Horn, x20 Lumitoile, x12 Transoceanic Chunk 4 80,000 x3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x8 Fontemer Horn, x30 Lumitoile, x18 Transoceanic Chunk 5 100,000 x6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x12 Fontemer Horn, x45 Lumitoile, x12 Xenochromatic Crystal 6 120,000 x6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, x20 Fontemer Horn, x60 Lumitoile, x24 Xenochromatic Crystal

Neuvillette Talent Materials in Genshin Impact

All of Neuvillette’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase his damage output.

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials x3 Teachings of Equity x21 Guide to Equity x38 Philosophies to Equity Common Ascension Materials x6 Everamber x22 Transoceanic Chunk x31 Xenochromatic Crystal Weekly Boss Materials x1 Crown of Insight

So, there you have it, that’s all the Neuvillette Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the Hydro character. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

