Genshin Impact 3.5 details: Release date window, character banners, more

A number of Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks have been uncovered, so here’s everything we know about the upcoming character banners, release date window, and content.

While the Genshin Impact 3.5 update may be a while away, a number of renowned leakers have already discovered some exciting details. The main addition in this update is rumored to be Dehya, an upcoming 5-star Pyro Claymore character.

If that wasn’t enough, Mika could also be playable in the 3.5 Version update. This is obviously great news for Travelers looking for another 4-star Cryo Polearm user to add to their roster.

Aside from these additions, the update will also see a new Archon quest added and a specialized Claymore for Dehya. So, if you wish to know everything that’s coming to the game in Version 3.5, then we’ve compiled all the details in one place for you here.

Is there a Genshin Impact 3.5 release date?

HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official release date for the Genshin Impact 3.5 update. However, with the 3.4 update rumored to release on January 18, 2023, we can expect the 3.5 update to launch on March 1.

Just like all leaks and rumors, this is just speculation based on the game’s current release schedule and could change in the future. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section once more details have been revealed.

Genshin Impact 3.5 banners

HoYoverse Dehya is rumored to release in the 3.5 update.

Genshin Impact news account, SaveYourPrimos, has rounded up all the current details we have on the 3.5 banners. According to SYP, the two characters who will be made available in 3.5 are Dehya and Mika.

While information surrounding both characters’ abilities have yet to be released, we do have a few details about each character. First up is Dehya, the Pyro 5-star who wields a Claymore. Dehya belongs to the faction of Eremites, a band of mercenaries who carry out tasks for the highest bidder.

Next up is Mika, the Surveyor of the Mondstadt Reconnaissance Company. As a member of the Knights of Favonius, his role is to help protect the region from threats and report any potential dangers.

Of course, like all leaks, these character releases could change before the 3.5 release date comes to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.5 events

Aside from a new Archon quest being added in 3.5, Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha notes that there is an event named “PacMan” in the game’s files. Quite what this is referring to remains to be seen, but we’ll likely hear more as we get closer to the official launch.

Meanwhile, the Anemo character, Faruzan, is also rumored to be getting her own Hangout event that Travelers will be able to delve into. News is rather light on the ground regarding the game’s events, but UBatcha also notes that Travelers can expect to see another Archon quest added in 3.5.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Genshin Impact 3.5 update. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

