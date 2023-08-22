Genshin Impact players can’t bear getting Neuvillette Ascension Materials for unexpected reason

Genshin Impact Neuvillette Ascension Materials and Talent Materials have leaked early, but Travelers are already struggling to get one item for an unexpected reason.

While Neuvillette has yet to be officially released, Genshin Impact fans are already farming his Ascension and Talent Materials. This is thanks to the Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks that have revealed all his mats ahead of his debut. While the list could certainly change before his banner release, the game’s community is already struggling to farm one vital item.

However, unlike weekly boss materials that can be tricky to farm, one particular Neuvillette Ascencion Material is causing a stir, but not because it’s hard to get. Instead, the challenge stems from a completely different reason entirely, with many Travelers voicing their anguish on the official Genshin Impact Reddit page.

Genshin Impact Neuvillette Ascension Material causes upset

Like every Genshin Impact character, players need to kill a variety of monsters in the game’s overworld to level them up. While this isn’t usually a problem, the Fontaine update has added an incredibly cute animal – the Fontemer Aberrants.

These water-loving animals are essentially seals that can be found lazily soaking up the sun on Fontaine’s beaches and playfully swimming in the ocean. Unfortunately for the Fontemer Aberrants, they drop Transoceanic Pearls, a key Neuvillette Ascension Material.

To make matters even worse, Fontemer Aberrants are one of the few overworld creatures that don’t actively attack the player. For this reason alone, many Travelers have found farming these cute creatures incredibly difficult.

“Why… Why did you have to look at me like that…? I just need the pearls… I’m not the bad guy,” noted one player as they heartlessly cut down the helpless creature while it looked upon them with pleading eyes.

Another commenter even noted how, as the Chief of Justice, Neuvillette would be the one character who would be the most upset with the adorable seal slaughter. “It’s just ironic cause I think Neuvillette would be the most aggrieved to see all these gentle creatures dying unjustly all the time.”

One Traveler also explained that it’s “ironic that the chief justice’s materials require some pretty unjust actions to acquire.” Meanwhile, other players have strictly decided to forgo pulling for Neuvillette entirely to avoid harming the Fontemer Aberrants. “I accidentally hurt one but didn’t kill it. I won’t pull for a character or weapon that requires their materials.”

Fortunately, players have also found alternative ways to secure Transoceanic Pearls, with many revealing how you can get them from the other, less cute sea creatures that inhabit the Fontaine region. However, for a vast amount of Fontemer Aberrants, this news came just a little too late.

So, if you’re aiming to spend your hard-earned Primogems on the Neuvillette banner, you may want to consider alternative Neuvillette Ascension Material farming methods if you wish to remain friendly with the local Fontemer Aberrants.