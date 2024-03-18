March 20th best new comics: X-Men Forever #1, Nightwing #112, & more

The best new comics for March 20 sees the Fall of X center on the Phoenix, while Wonder Woman and Superman go searching for a birthday gift.

It’s a pretty red-letter point in time for X-Men fans, in most cases. The recently announced From the Ashes brings the X-Men more in line with traditional stories. And just in time for X-Men ‘97 to hit, too!

While not every fan is thrilled about the end of Krakoa, it’s hard to deny just how exciting things are right now. There’s still plenty to get excited about if you’re not a fan of the X-Men, though, as Nightwing races towards the end of its current creative team’s run while Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki returns to Star Wars!

Here are the best comic books for this coming week to help you prepare for another stellar week of releases.

Best new comics week of March 20, 2024

These are the best new comics releasing the week of March 20, 2024. DC Comics titles hit shelves on Tuesday, March 19, while other publishers – such as Marvel, Image, and IDW – will release books on Wednesday, March 20.

You can find your local comic shop at Comic Shop Locator or purchase digital copies via the storefronts linked below.

X-Men Forever #1

The upcoming X-Men title features a lot of characters, but Jean Grey is notably missing from the line-ups. That raised a lot of eyes, considering how heavily she’s been a focus of the Fall of X event.

The building blocks for Jean’s future–and how she’ll factor into From The Ashes–will almost certainly being here. We know Jean will appear in some capacity given there’s a Phoenix title coming, but what we don’t know is if the titular Phoenix be Jean or someone else–like Rachel or Hope, perhaps.

Marvel Comics The mysteries of Jean Grey and the Phoenix take center stage in X-Men Forever #1

HAUNTED HOUSE OF X! How can you kill a digital god? What do you do when the Phoenix is bleeding out into nothing? There’s been questions that have haunted you since the end of IMMORTAL X-MEN. Finally, some answers. There’s also been some questions that have haunted you since the START of IMMORTAL X-MEN. Finally, some answers too. Tying directly into the pages of the epic FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X comes this story of revelation from Kieron Gillen (IMMORTAL X-MEN) and Luca Maresca (CHILDREN OF THE VAULT)! By Kieron Gillen, Luca Maresca, & Clayton Cowles

Nightwing #112

Nightwing has always been one of my favorite characters, and the current run is an absolute treat. To say I’m gutted that the current run is ending would be an understatement.

The stage is being set for Tayor and Redondo’s finale, Fallen Grayson. How will it pay off for one of DC’s premier legacy heroes in a DC Universe where Dick Grayson’s best friends are the world’s de facto Justice League? I can’t wait to see how this one ends.

DC Comics The mystery of Dick Grayson’s sudden fear of heights deepens in Nightwing #112.

WHAT’S WRONG WITH NIGHTWING?! Nightwing continues to struggle with his recent woe—why can’t he leap, and what’s causing it? And Batman continues his investigation into it; is he any closer to figuring out the root of this new dilemma before there are some serious consequences? Plus, part two of the period saga! Around seven centuries ago, the Grayson name was born. A child of the Black Death. The story of revenge reaches its epic conclusion. By Tom Taylor, Sami Basri, Vicente Cifuentes, Adriano Lucas, & Wes Abbott

Invincible Iron Man #16

It feels like it’s been an eternity in the making, but the long-awaited punch-up between Iron Man and Feilong is finally here. These two have been at each other’s throats for nearly two years now, and fans are going to get a hell of a show as they finally collide.

The issue sees the debut of Tony’s new Sentinel Buster suit, along with the first practical use of his new Mysterium Armor. Will he get other suits? Is War Machine finally going to make his return? Fall of X keeps on keeping on in this one.

Marvel Comics Tony Stark and Feilong finally cross paths as Fall of X continues.

D-Day is here and there is absolutely a main event: Iron Man vs. Feilong! Get ready for the biggest clash of armor you’ve ever seen! Plus: Tony gets some new suits! By Gerry Duggan, Creees Lee, Walden Wong, Bryan Valenza, & Joe Caramagna

Wonder Woman #7

Last month, Wonder Woman may have had the best single-issue release of the year, which is quite an accomplishment for a book released in February.

This month, things are pulling back for a little homage to one of the best Superman stories ever written, For The Man Who Has Everything. While it may not have the big punches or high-octane action of last month’s release, the more emotional throughline of this story has the potential to resonate just as hard.

DC Comics Superman and Wonder Woman are off in search of the ultimate birthday gift for Batman in Wonder Woman #7.

A SPECIAL ISSUE WRITTEN BY TOM KING WITH ART BY GUILLEM MARCH! For the Batman who has everything! Amidst their adventures as Superman and Wonder Woman, Clark and Diana take a thrilling journey into space to get a birthday gift for their dear friend Bruce. By Tom King, Guillem March, Tomeu Morey, & Clayton Cowles

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #25

The next World’s Finest arc is going to see Batman and Superman battle the denizens of the Fifth Dimension. Before that, though, there’s going to be a party!

World’s Finest celebrates 25 issues this month, and they’re doing so in style with the first meeting of Joker and Lex Luthor. The title has already made a name for itself with fun reimaginings of events like Batman and Superman’s first meeting, and this should be no exception.

DC Comics Batman/Superman: World’s Finest retells the first meeting of Lex Luthor and The Joker.

WITNESS THE FIRST MEETING BETWEEN THE JOKER AND LEX LUTHOR! Join Batman and Superman as the World’s Finest team celebrates 25 issues of World’s Finest! This oversized special issue takes our heroes around the DCU and beyond—with a special lead story that will at last showcase the first meeting between The Joker and Lex Luthor. The World’s Finest villains form an unholy alliance and will send chills down the spines of the DCU Heroes forevermore! PLUS: Spinning out of the events of the World’s Finest Annual, Doom-Mite strikes and points the way to the next World’s Finest epic! By Mark Waid, Steve Pugh, Dan Mora, Adriano Lucas, Tamra Bonvillain, & Steve Wands

Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1

Star Wars: Visions was a surprise hit for Disney+. Now, the anthology franchise is bringing its magic to comic books, and it’s starting off with a bang.

The iconic Ronin returns for this issue, written and illustrated by Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki. Fans of Vision’s unique style and storytelling, especially the iconic Ronin, will want to pick this one up.

Marvel Comics The fan-favorite Ronin returns in an all-new Star Wars: Visions one-shot.

TAKASHI OKAZAKI RETURNS TO THE WORLD OF THE RONIN ONCE MORE! We’ve seen THE RONIN as a Sith slayer… but who was the Ronin before? See the early history of THE RONIN and his SITH origins in this one-of-a-kind VISIONS special! Featuring THE RONIN from the first season of the hit Disney+ series, STAR WARS: VISIONS! By Takashi Okazaki, Ariana Maher, & Aki Yanagi

All new comics releasing March 20, 2024

The Adventures of the Galactic Wrestling Federation #5

Archie Milestones Jumbo Comics Digest #23: Jughead Spring Time Bash

Army of Darkness Forever #6

Assassins Creed Visionaries Presents: Shinobi + Uncivil War #1

Astonishing Times: Rise of the Kokin #3

Batman ’89: Echoes #2

Batman / Superman: World’s Finest #25

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #4

Beware the Planet of the Apes #3

Big Ethel Energy: Season 2 #57

Black Panther #10

Blade #9

Blade Runner 2039 #11

Bloodshot Unleashed: Reloaded #1

The Bloody Dozen: A Tale of the Shrouded College #4

The Bone Orchard Mythos: Tenement #10

Bruce Dickinson’s The Mandrake Project #2

Bubbles #19

By A Thread #4

Captain Marvel #6

Catwoman #63

Cobra Commander #3

Critter #1

Dawnrunner #1

DC’s Ape-ril Special #1

Deer Editor #3

Deprog #1

Desert Rats #1

The Displaced #2

Duck and Cover #3

Dune: House Corrino #1

Dungeons & Dragons: Fortune Finder #5

Dust Pirates #1

Dutch #2

Elvira Meets H.P. Lovecraft #2

Fantastic Four #18

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #305

Gargoyles #12

Ghosts on the Water #3

Green Lantern: War Journal #7

Hollowed #6

The Holy Roller #5

If You Find This, I’m Already Dead #2

The Infernals #2

The Invincible Iron Man #16

James Bond 007 #3

John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America #3

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #6

Justice Society of America #9

Kill Your Darlings #7

Lady Liar #58

Lilo & Stitch #2

Lost Falls: Season Two #5

Lotus Land #5

Man’s Best #1

Midlife (or How to Hero at Fifty!) #6

Misfortune’s Eyes #1

My Little Pony: Mane Event #1

NacelleVerse #0

Night Thrasher #2

Nightwing #112

Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #13

One Piece #1110

A Place of Our Own Oneshot

Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe of Horrors: Fresh Meat #1

Project: Cryptid #7

Punchline and Vaude Villains #3

PunchLine: Swimsuit Special Winter Edtion #1

Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe #3

Resurrection of Magneto #3

Savage Red Sonja #5

Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver #2

The Scorched #27

Something Epic #8

Spawn #351

Spider-Boy #5

Spider-Woman #5

Star Trek #18

Star Wars: Jango Fett #1

Star Wars: The High Republic #5

Star Wars: Thrawn – Alliances #3

Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1

Stranger Things: The Voyage #4

Superman #12

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Untold Destiny of the Foot Clan #1

Tighter Lines #1

Titans #9

U & I #2

Vampirella #667

Vengeance of the Moon Knight #3

The Walking Dead Deluxe #85

Web of Spider-Man #1

Wolverine: Madripoor Knights #2

Wonder Woman #7

X-Men: Forever #1

You Will Own Nothing And You Will Be Happy #2

