Gotham Knights: Trailers, gameplay & everything we know so far

Gotham Knights is a Batman game without the man himself, but it’s no less exciting. Here’s everything we know, from release date to trailers, gameplay, and more.

It’s been years since Arkham Knight, and while we’ve been calling out for a new Batman title, Gotham Knights is a little different. WB Montreal’s new co-op action/adventure takes place in Gotham City, sure, but Batman has already been killed prior to the story beginning.

As a result, Gotham Knights will star Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood, and has a focus on co-op with another player, as well as RPG elements as players level up their members of the Bat-family.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know about the game so far.

Contents

While there’s no date set for Warner Brothers’ alternative take on a Batman saga, it was originally intended to launch in 2021.

On March 19th, 2021, however, the Gotham Knights Twitter shared that the game has been delayed to 2022 to give “the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players.”

Gotham Knights trailers

Check out the world premiere trailer below, which debuted at DC Fandome 2020.

World Premiere Trailer

DC Fandome 2021 Trailer

Warner Brothers Montreal unveiled their best look yet at Gotham Knights, at DC Fandome 2021. Digging deep into the iconic Court of Owls storyline, which first debuted in the New 52, the developers are adding their own twists to this essential Batman story.

Advertisement

What is Gotham Knights about?

Check out the game’s official synopsis below:

Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin; to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from descent into chaos.

Is Gotham Knights a sequel to Arkham Knight?

No, it’s not – while Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is part of the Arkham-verse, Gotham Knights is the beginning of a new chapter in DC games.

Gotham Knights gameplay

Warner Bros. has produced an extensive walkthrough showcasing the gameplay we can expect from Gotham Knights.

Gameplay walkthrough

While this snippet only showcases Batgirl, we get a clear look at what she can do, how fights play out, as well as information on the vehicles that you’ll be using too. Importantly, you’ll be able to play as all of the Knights, who in turn have their own unique characteristics.

Advertisement

Red Hood: Combat & weapons specialist.

Combat & weapons specialist. Robin: Stealth specialist.

Stealth specialist. Batgirl: Hacking specialist.

Hacking specialist. Nightwing: Acrobatics specialist.

Despite having four playable characters, though, you’ll only be able to play co-op with two players.

Gotham Knights platforms

Gotham Knights will be released on PC, Xbox One & Series X|S, and Playstation 4 & 5.

Details regarding cross-platform and cross-generational play have not yet been confirmed, but we’ll keep you updated with any relevant news.

That’s all we know about Gotham Knights so far, but we’ll update this page as we get closer to launch.

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | League of Legends Project L | Destiny 2 The Witch Queen | Elden Ring | Diablo 4 | Diablo Immortal