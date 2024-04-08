The 10 most valuable comic books ever sold

With Superman’s first appearance selling for millions, these 10 comics now comprise the most valuable comic books ever.

The recent news that a copy of Action Comics #1 sold for $6 million surprised everyone. At the time of this writing, it was the most valuable comic ever, and it may be a while before it’s topped.

The previous most expensive comics ever held their records for some time, but it’s only a matter of time before something new hits auction and collectors snap them up. With that in mind, these 10 comics are currently the 10 most valuable comics, according to CGC Comics.

For the purpose of this list, the comics have been graded. The grading process includes having the title professionally graded and sealed in a plastic container (a process informally called “slabbing”).

10. Fantastic Four #1

It’s hard to explain just how important Fantastic Four #1 is to comics. The title is responsible for the Marvel Comics resurgence of superhero comics, and gave birth to the modern superhero genre as we know it.

Marvel Comics The Fantastic Four usher in Marvel’s superhero era in Fantastic Four #1.

It benefits from releasing decades after the heydays of Superman and Batman, so there are more copies in better condition. 2022 saw a 9.2 graded copy hit the auction block, which sold for $1.5 million.

9. All-Star Comics #8

The All-Star branding has been used by DC a number of times over the years. The origin of the branding hails back to their seminal All-Star Comics series.

DC Comics All-Star Comics #8 marks the debut of Wonder Woman.

All-Star Comics was known for its Justice Society of America stories, but this issue holds a fun surprise: the first appearance of Wonder Woman. It’s made this issue of an otherwise forgotten run quite valuable, with a 9.4 graded copy selling for $1.62 million in 2022.

8. Detective Comics #27

It’s no surprise that the first appearance of Batman makes this list. Detective Comics #27 has as many issues with rarity as Action Comics #1, but there are seemingly fewer good-condition copies on the market.

DC Comics Batman’s first appearance took place in Detective Comics #27

While a 6.5 graded copy sold in 2024 for $1.82 million, a copy graded at 8.0 sold for $1.07 million in 2010. Other copies have been in far worse shape, with a 3.0 graded Detective Comics #27 selling for $600,000 in 2024.

7. Tales of Suspense #39

Most fans today won’t recognize Tales of Suspense. The original run ran until 1968, but Tales of Suspense #39 from 1963 is its most valuable issue, with a 9.8 graded copy selling for $2 million in 2023.

Marvel Comics Iron Man makes his shocking debut in Tales of Supsense #39

Tales of Suspense #39 is the debut of Iron Man, who originally wore a clunky suit of gray armor. Iron Man’s popularity would see him co-lead the title with Captain America until 1968, when Iron Man spun off into his own book and Tales of Suspense was relaunched as a Captain America solo series.

6. Batman #1

Surprisingly, the first issue of Batman is considered more valuable than Batman’s debut in Detective Comics, with a 9.4 graded copy of Batman #1 Selling for $2.22 million in 2021. But that’s all because of how landmark this issue is.

DC Comics Batman #1 is remembered as the first appearance of The Joker

While Batman and Robin both had their debuts in Detective Comics, Batman #1 is the first appearance of The Joker. Infamously, Joker was supposed to die in his debut, but editor Whitney Ellsworth saw the potential of the character and mandated Joker survive his first story.

5. Marvel Comics #1

Marvel Comics #1 is a wild bit of history. It’s where the company gets its current name, having been known as Timely Comics when this issue was released.

Marvel Comics Marvel Comics #1 sees the debuts of Namor, Ka-Zar, and the Human Torch.

Marvel Comics #1 is a huge issue, too, featuring the first appearances of Namor, Ka-Zar, the original World War II-era Human Torch. Appropriately, the issue is incredibly valuable; a 9.4 graded copy sold at auction in 2022 for $2.4 million.

4. Captain America Comics #1

There are few comics quite as memorable as Captain America Comics #1. The cover features a very early days version of Captain America (complete with his heater shield and a cowl separate from his mask) laying out Hitler with a man-sized punch.

Marvel Comics Captain America makes his debut in the aptly titled Captain America Comics #1.

It’s an appropriately valuable comic, too. A 9.4 graded copy was auctioned by Heritage in 2022 for $3.12 million.

3. Amazing Fantasy #15

Originally, Amazing Fantasy was a fairly nondescript anthology series. Issues would focus on thriller-style stories with twists, but it just never took off. With the book ending and no one looking, Stan Lee took a gamble on an original character in 1962’s Amazing Fantasy #15.

Marvel Comics Spider-Man makes his first appearance in the final issue of Amazing Fantasy.

That character, of course, was Spider-Man. Though Amazing Fantasy was already canceled, his popularity warranted his own ongoing the following year. His first appearance makes Amazing Fantasy #15 a valuable collector’s item, with a 9.6 graded copy selling at auction for $3.6 million.

2. Superman #1

Sure, Action Comics was the Man of Steel’s debut, but his success was too big for just one book. In 1939, he spun off into his own title, the adjectiveless Superman.

DC Comics The Man of Steel got a solo title with Superman #1.

This copy of the original Superman #1, graded at an 8.0, sold in a private auction for a cool $5.3 million.

1. Action Comics #1

Action Comics #1 recently made history with a record-breaking $6 million price. Originally published in 1938, the comic is notable for being the first appearance of Superman.

DC Comics Superman makes his debut in Action Comics #1

Graded an 8.5, the comic is said to be in exceptional condition. Action Comics #1 is one of the rarest comics in existence, with less than 100 copies known to be in collector’s hands.

