When is Forspoken out? Release date, console exclusivity, gameplay, more

Forspoken is a new triple-A action-adventure title from Square-Enix. Here’s everything we know about this upcoming open-world game.

Revealed as Project Athia before the PlayStation 5 had even launched, Forspoken offers gorgeous-looking visuals and gameplay, but we know little about the final product. Developed by Luminous Productions, a branch of Square Enix, the game involves a woman named Frey being transported from New York to a vast parallel world.

Once she arrives, Frey develops superpowers and is pulled into a conflict between the world’s residents and powerful beings known as ‘Tantas’. Forspoken looks to be an open-world action game with RPG elements, with a unique, fluid traversal system.

Forspoken release date and platforms

The latest trailer confirmed the game is set to release in Spring 2022 on PS5 and PC.

Forspoken is reportedly a timed exclusive for PS5 (despite also releasing on PC). However, eagle-eyed Reddit users have spotted product descriptions for the game on Xbox. Square Enix is yet to clarify an exact release date for Forspoken, and when it will appear on each platform.

First Forspoken trailer and plot

The first Forspoken trailer showed a mix of gameplay and cinematic storytelling. Frey Holland (Ella Balinska), is seen talking to her cat about how much she hates the city after taking a beatdown from a group of thugs in a flashback. She is then transported to another world from a rooftop via a portal.

When she arrives there, she is informed by a disembodied voice, coming from her new snazzy bracelet, that she is in a different version of Earth. Frey is also told that she now has new magical abilities which can be used in combat, and to traverse the game’s massive world at high speeds.

Frey discovers she has been summoned to this fantasy world as “their last hope” to battle a powerful sorceress called Tanta Sila, who she can be seen fighting at the end of the trailer. The word ‘Tanta’ is implied to mean sorceress or some other malevolent magic user that the world’s residents live in fear of.

Forspoken gameplay details

The trailer showed some very impressive moments. Frey can be seen using her powers to blitz across a range of terrains, from towns, fields, to mountainous areas. She’s also shown in combat against a range of enemies, from goblin-like creatures, humanoid knights, dragons, and boss fights against Tantas.

Her fighting abilities appear to have something to do with her bracelet, called Cuff. This allows her to spawn weapons out of pure energy and cast a selection of spells to damage enemies at range or at close quarters.

Forspoken will take advantage of ray tracing to create enhanced lighting effects while the game world loads procedurally generated large-scale locations.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information appears regarding Forspoken.

