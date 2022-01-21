Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League: Trailer, playable characters & more

Looking forward to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming DC title including its release date, playable characters & cast.

While the upcoming Gotham Knights will tell the story of the Batfamily after Batman’s demise, original Batman: Arkham Asylum developer Rocksteady Games will be turning its attention to some of the Caped Crusader’s rogues gallery.

Looking to prove it’s good to be bad, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will focus on four of the most famous members of the titular team as they attempt to take out the Justice League.

Here’s everything we know about the team’s first videogame outing, including when you can play it.

Latest News

First gameplay revealed – December 10

After years of waiting, we’ve finally got our first peek at gameplay from Rocksteady – and it looks explosive.

Check out the new “Flash and Burn” trailer below:

Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have a release date?

The game is slated for a 2022 release date, but no further release information has been given. The game will mark Rocksteady’s first full game since 2015’s Arkham Knight, and the first release of any kind since Batman: Arkham VR in 2016.

With DC stablemate Gotham Knights delayed from 2021 to 2022, though, there’s always the potential for a further change in the release schedule. Either that, or comic fans will have a bumper year.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League platforms

According to Rocksteady, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Support for previous generation consoles such as the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are yet to be confirmed.

Trailers

Reveal Trailer

Check out the game’s reveal trailer below, courtesy of DC Fandome 2020.

Story Trailer

Rocksteady have also shared an expanded look at their Arkham series continuation at DC Fandome 2021. Featuring the likes of The Flash, Green Lantern, Robin, and Superman in the flesh, the trailer also hinted at showdowns with Batman and Wonder Woman. While no gameplay was shown, fans can expect to encounter Lex Luthor and other villainous DC alumni across their journey to take down the Justice League.

What is Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League?

The game is described as an open-world action-adventure shooter that can be played by up to four players (solo players can switch between characters at will). Amanda Waller has sent the team to investigate the appearance of longtime comic-book villain Brainiac, only to come up against Superman – who has been brainwashed.

Playable characters

There are four playable characters, and they’ll all be familiar to longtime comic fans – or anyone that’s enjoyed the Suicide Squad movies.

Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang are included, presumably each with their own gameplay abilities.

Sadly, though, it appears the roster won’t be growing anytime soon. As reported by PCGamesN, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will eschew the live-service aspirations of something like Marvel’s Avengers.

So while we’d have loved an appearance by Killer Croc, you won’t get one in this outing.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League cast

Of course, it wouldn’t be Suicide Squad if there wasn’t a mischievous band of misfits voicing DC’s iconic heroes. Below are all of the cast members that have been announced so far:

Character Voice Actor Harley Quinn Tara Strong King Shark Joe Seanoa Debrah Wilson Amanda Waller (Also motion capture)

Is it connected to Gotham Knights?

Despite launching at a similar time to WB Montreal’s upcoming Batfamily title, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League isn’t linked to the other title at all. In fact, it’s actually set in a different universe entirely.

It is, however, a continuation of the Batman Arkham universe, so there’s the potential for all sorts of villains and cameos from Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, Arkham Origins, and Arkham Knight.

That's everything we know about Kill the Justice League so far.

