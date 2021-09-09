Insomniac Games’ Wolverine: Trailer, platforms, more

Insomniac Games is one of the big players within gaming, developing major titles such as Spider-Man and Ratchet and Clank and they’ll now be turning their attention to another Marvel character.

The PlayStation showcase was one of the larger events within gaming this year, and Sony packed a whole lot of content into it. From a new Spider-Man to a brand new trailer for the new God of War, there were also some surprise announcements.

While many had expected news around a Spider-Man sequel, the first Insomniac reveal trailer ended up being for a different Marvel superhero – X-Men legend Wolverine.

Here’s all we know about Insomniac Games’ Wolverine.

Wolverine game announced during the PlayStation 5 showcase

A surprising announcement, to say the least, Insomniac Games revealed that they’re working on a new title centered around the Marvel character, Wolverine.

James “Logan” Howlett fans should be amped as with Insomanic developing this title, the sky is the limit – particularly given the success of the developer’s Spider-Man titles.

Wolverine trailer

If you haven’t seen the trailer for the new Wolverine title, you can view it below, which we’ve embedded for your convince.

Is there a Wolverine release date yet?

Sony and Insomniac have not announced a release date for Wolverine, but they’ve shed some news on the game via a new press release. One of the glaring aspects is that they’ve noted it’s in “very early development,” so we might not see it for quite some time.

But they’ve also stated that “Marvel’s Wolverine is a standalone game being directed by Brian Horton (creative director) and Cameron Christian (game director), who recently led the creative efforts on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a game we’re extremely proud of at Insomniac.”

Platforms

While they haven’t necessarily noted what platforms this game is going to be playable on, we can assume since it is an Insomniac Game in partnership with Sony, it’ll be exclusive to the PS5.