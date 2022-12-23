Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Skull Rock is a creepy landmark that many may recognize from Peter Pan – but where is Skull Rock in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Here’s where to find that mysterious and expertly carved rock.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with recognizable locations for players to explore, either for a quest or for the sake of exploration. One such location is Skull Rock, which is a key landmark in Dreamlight Valley as it’s used in one of Stitch’s friendship quests.

However, it can be a little tricky to find, especially when you’re newer to the game. So, we’ve compiled a guide with details of the Skull Rock location as well as its uses so you can get on with exploring the Toy Story update and its festive additions.

Article continues after ad

Where is Skull Rock in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Disney / Gameloft You’ll find Skull Rock in the sea by Dazzle Beach.

Skull Rock is a rather mysterious location set in the bottom right of Dazzle Beach.

Head to the sandy region and walk towards the lonely island off the main coast. Once on there, you’ll likely be able to see the large face carved into the stone. This is Skull Rock!

What is Skull Rock for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

There are currently two situations where you’ll find yourself at Skull Rock in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The first is during Ariel’s quest to locate Eric. You’ll be tasked with the mission to find poor Eric and will need to fish near Skull Rock to find the clue.

Article continues after ad

The second time you’ll find yourself there is thanks to the recent Toy Story update where Stitch has been introduced as one of the new characters. Unlocking him will likely take you over to Skull Rock to place a beacon on the island it resides on.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Excluding the quests, there is no other role Skull Rock plays in the game currently. It could potentially be the home of legendary Captain Hook later on in the game or could be a location like the mysterious cave seen on Dazzle Beach. Only time will tell regarding Skull Rocks’ true meaning.

In the meantime, while walking over to Skull Rock, take a look at some of our handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

Article continues after ad

Lost Diaries locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley | All flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds guide | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer? | How to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to redeem the Golden Potato code | All Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes | Current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path | When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times