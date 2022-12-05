Disney Dreamlight Valley Dec 6 update patch notes: Steam Deck, item drop & performance changes

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley has included a number of patches, performance improvements, and bug fixes in the new “Missions in Uncharted Space” update. The patch comes alongside the next Season of the early access game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have already had plenty of adventures in the early access, slice-of-life game, and a new season is just around the corner.

Thankfully, the game has already received several updates to balance quests and improve performance, but the next patch appears to focus on creating an even smoother experience.

Below is everything players can expect to see in the December 6 “Missions in Uncharted Space” patch update, and how it will improve gameplay in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

While this patch comes alongside the new “Missions in Uncharted Space” season, it doesn’t cut corners on significant improvements. According to the official patch notes on the Disney Dreamlight Valley website, the game is now fully compatible with the Steam Deck.

Additionally, it has received optimization improvements for all platforms, with a specific emphasis on the Nintendo Switch. This is excellent news for players experiencing crashes or major lagging when attempting to play.

The notes also indicate that loading times have been reduced and that specific VFX for things like withered plants have been removed to improve stability.

Players will also find a better balance of wood drops across biomes, as well as improvements to shop inventories for a better selection of needed crafting items.

Disney Dreamlight Valley December 6 Patch Notes

Disney / Gameloft Players will experience less lag in Disney Dreamlight Valley when planting large gardens.

Improvements & Optimization

Disney Dreamlight Valley is now compatible with the Steam Deck Now Verified by Steam



Optimized stability for all platforms with a focus on the Nintendo Switch

Updated Fireplace interactions have been added for winter

Kristoff’s store now carries a larger range of items including Iron Ingots

Wood spawns across all biomes have been overhauled for more consistency.

Critters in all biomes can now be fed multiple times a day

Loading times reduced on all platforms

Game installation size has been reduced

Asset loading improvements

Optimization to prevent frame rate drops

Improved memory usage for large gardens

Removal of “dried plant” VFX to improve performance

Optimized various VFX for better performance.

Fixed memory leaks causing crashes

Improved Furniture Edit Mode.

Bug Fixes

All avatars have the same animation speeds.

Critter fix to ensure befriended animals appear on the Collection menu

Avatars will now always look at the camera in Selfie Mode

Fixed soft-lock when selecting “Return to Title Screen”

Collection menu now registers new resources correctly

“A Deal With Ursula” quest fixed: Dark Crustal should now complete the quest.

“Photo Fervor” quest fixed: The Elephant Graveyard can now be properly photographed

“The Dreamlight Fountain” quest fix: The Celebration Ribbon will now be recognized when placed by the fountain

“Part of His World” quest fix: Players with a blocker will now have the Nautilus consumable back in the inventory.

“Peacemakers” quest fix: improved palm tree spawns to reduce the chance of Leader Shards getting stuck.

That is everything players will find in the December 6 “Missions in Uncharted Space” update patch for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

