Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times, locations & sell price

Some Disney Dreamlight Valley crops take hours to grow so it’s vital you plan your farming accordingly. Here are all the crop growth times so you know which plant to start with first.
Disney Dreamlight Valley is home to multiple activities to take part in, from quests to fishing to planting and harvesting crops. However, with so much to do, finding out the best way to spend your time within this cozy game can be challenging, especially if you need a crop in order to make a meal or complete a quest.
Due to the time management required, we’ve compiled all the growth times for every crop and fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so you know when to expect fruit to pop back up. We’ve also got where you can find the seeds and how much the crop will sell for so you can get some handy Star Coins for your patience.
Dreamlight Valley crop growth times, locations & sell price
With 22 unique crops to grow and harvest, knowing when certain crops will grow is imperative when figuring out how to spend your time in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Especially when trying to complete the new Halloween quests or the Star Path.
Here are the growth times, sell price, and where you get the seeds for all the crops in Disney Dreamlight Valley:
|Crop
|Location
|Growth Time (Real-time)
|Sell Price
|Asparagus
|Frosted Heights
|2 hours and 15 minutes
|133 Star Coins
|Bell Pepper
|Forest of Valor
|15 minutes
|33 Star Coins
|Carrot
|Peaceful Meadow
|15 minutes
|44 Star Coins
|Chili Pepper
|Sunlit Plateau
|45 minutes
|78 Star Coins
|Cucumber
|Frosted Heights
|1 hour and 15 minutes
|159 Star Coins
|Eggplant
|Frosted Heights
|3 hours
|308 Star Coins
|Leek
|Forgotten Lands
|2 hours
|309 Star Coins
|Lettuce
|Peaceful Meadow
|3 minutes
|8 Star Coins
|Okra
|Glade of Trust
|2 hours
|114 Star Coins
|Onion
|Forest of Valor
|1 hour and 15 minutes
|170 Star Coins
|Potato
|Forgotten Lands
|35 minutes
|126 Star Coins
|Pumpkin
|Forgotten Lands
|4 hours
|664 Star Coins
|Spinach
|Glade of Trust
|1 hour
|41 Star Coins
|Tomato
|Dazzle Beach
|25 minutes
|22 Star Coins
|Zucchini
|Sunlit Plateau
|40 minutes
|52 Star Coins
|Cotton
|Sunlit Plateau
|25 minutes
|37 Star Coins
|Canola
|Forest of Valor
|35 minutes
|109 Star Coins
|Corn
|Dazzle Beach
|12 minutes
|16 Star Coins
|Rice
|Glade of Trust
|50 minutes
|61 Star Coins
|Soya
|Sunlit Plateau
|1 hour and 30 minutes
|69 Star Coins
|Sugarcane
|Dazzle Beach
|7 Minutes
|19 Star Coins
|Wheat
|Peaceful Meadow
|1 Minute
|2 Star Coins
Dreamlight Valley fruit growth times, location & sell price
While you don’t have to put much effort into watering, growing, or buying fruits, you do still need to wait for them to spawn after harvesting. We’ve got their growth times, where you can find them, and how much you can sell all the fruits for in Disney Dreamlight Valley:
|Fruit
|Location
|Growth Time
|Sell Price
|Apple
|Plaza, Forgotten Lands
|20 minutes
|25 Star Coins
|Banana
|Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach
|23 minutes
|29 Star Coins
|Blueberry
|Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor
|23 minutes
|29 Star Coins
|Cherry
|Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights
|33 minutes
|42 Star Coins
|Cocoa Bean
|Glade of Trust, Sunlit Plateau
|30 minutes
|38 Star Coins
|Coconut
|Dazzle Beach
|33 minutes
|42 Star Coins
|Gooseberry
|Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights
|40 minutes
|50 Star Coins
|Lemon
|Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust
|27 minutes
|33 Star Coins
|Raspberry
|Peaceful Meadow, Plaza
|17 minutes
|21 Star Coins
Those are all the growth times for the crops and fruits in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting for your favorite food to grow, take a look at some of our handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:
Lost Diaries locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley | All flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds guide | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer? | How to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley