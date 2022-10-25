Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times, locations & sell price

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Some Disney Dreamlight Valley crops take hours to grow so it’s vital you plan your farming accordingly. Here are all the crop growth times so you know which plant to start with first.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is home to multiple activities to take part in, from quests to fishing to planting and harvesting crops. However, with so much to do, finding out the best way to spend your time within this cozy game can be challenging, especially if you need a crop in order to make a meal or complete a quest.

Due to the time management required, we’ve compiled all the growth times for every crop and fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so you know when to expect fruit to pop back up. We’ve also got where you can find the seeds and how much the crop will sell for so you can get some handy Star Coins for your patience.

Dreamlight Valley crop growth times, locations & sell price

Disney / Gameloft Pumpkins are a fantastic way to make a lot of Star Coins, but it takes a long time to grow them.

With 22 unique crops to grow and harvest, knowing when certain crops will grow is imperative when figuring out how to spend your time in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Especially when trying to complete the new Halloween quests or the Star Path.

Here are the growth times, sell price, and where you get the seeds for all the crops in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Crop Location Growth Time (Real-time) Sell Price Asparagus Frosted Heights 2 hours and 15 minutes 133 Star Coins Bell Pepper Forest of Valor 15 minutes 33 Star Coins Carrot Peaceful Meadow 15 minutes 44 Star Coins Chili Pepper Sunlit Plateau 45 minutes 78 Star Coins Cucumber Frosted Heights 1 hour and 15 minutes 159 Star Coins Eggplant Frosted Heights 3 hours 308 Star Coins Leek Forgotten Lands 2 hours 309 Star Coins Lettuce Peaceful Meadow 3 minutes 8 Star Coins Okra Glade of Trust 2 hours 114 Star Coins Onion Forest of Valor 1 hour and 15 minutes 170 Star Coins Potato Forgotten Lands 35 minutes 126 Star Coins Pumpkin Forgotten Lands 4 hours 664 Star Coins Spinach Glade of Trust 1 hour 41 Star Coins Tomato Dazzle Beach 25 minutes 22 Star Coins Zucchini Sunlit Plateau 40 minutes 52 Star Coins Cotton Sunlit Plateau 25 minutes 37 Star Coins Canola Forest of Valor 35 minutes 109 Star Coins Corn Dazzle Beach 12 minutes 16 Star Coins Rice Glade of Trust 50 minutes 61 Star Coins Soya Sunlit Plateau 1 hour and 30 minutes 69 Star Coins Sugarcane Dazzle Beach 7 Minutes 19 Star Coins Wheat Peaceful Meadow 1 Minute 2 Star Coins

Dreamlight Valley fruit growth times, location & sell price

Disney / Gameloft Some fruits grow much quicker than others but the longer the wait the more Star Coins they’re worth.

While you don’t have to put much effort into watering, growing, or buying fruits, you do still need to wait for them to spawn after harvesting. We’ve got their growth times, where you can find them, and how much you can sell all the fruits for in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Fruit Location Growth Time Sell Price Apple Plaza, Forgotten Lands 20 minutes 25 Star Coins Banana Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach 23 minutes 29 Star Coins Blueberry Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor 23 minutes 29 Star Coins Cherry Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights 33 minutes 42 Star Coins Cocoa Bean Glade of Trust, Sunlit Plateau 30 minutes 38 Star Coins Coconut Dazzle Beach 33 minutes 42 Star Coins Gooseberry Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights 40 minutes 50 Star Coins Lemon Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust 27 minutes 33 Star Coins Raspberry Peaceful Meadow, Plaza 17 minutes 21 Star Coins

Those are all the growth times for the crops and fruits in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting for your favorite food to grow, take a look at some of our handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

