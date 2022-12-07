Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to unlock Stitch

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley introduced three new characters in their Toy Story update, Woody, Buzz, and the surprise addition, Stitch. Getting hold of Woody and Buzz requires access to their realm but unlocking Stitch isn’t as easy. Here’s how you can bring the adorable alien to your Valley.

Stitch was a surprise addition to Disney Dreamlight Valley and prompted fans to instantly try and unlock him. However, it’s not as easy as heading into a realm or simply building a house, instead, you’ll need to go through a quest and be extremely patient.

We’ve compiled how you can unlock Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you can be well on your way to unlocking all the available characters.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting, however, that this quest takes a few days to complete so we’re yet to unlock him ourselves. Nevertheless, here are the steps to start that sock-hunting process.

How to unlock Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unlocking Stitch in this cozy game is not a quick process and will require waiting a few days – but you can start the process now. All you’ll need to do is follow a few steps and clean out Donald’s house.

Disney / Gameloft Head to Dazzle Beach to start the process of unlocking the adorable Stitch.

Pick up the wet sock from Dazzle Beach

The first thing you’ll need to do is head over to Dazzle Beach. Once in the region you’ll need to search around for a wet sock, it will be sparkling so don’t worry about it being too elusive.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, the sock is in a random location for each player so you’ll need to check every part of the beach to find this sock, even the island separate from the beach itself. Once you’ve picked it up, you’ll have started the Mystery of the Stolen Socks quest.

Speak to Donald

The questline will prompt you to “find the Villager who owns the Slimy Stocking” with the hint that they have ‘DD’ sewn into the lining. The only character with the initials ‘DD’ is Donald Duck.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Find him in your Valley and speak to him about the Stockings you’ve found. He’ll then tells you someone must have stolen them out of his home since other items have been disappearing too, blaming it on the sock-stealing UFO he’s been seeing. It’s up to you to find a clue regarding this UFO in Donald’s home.

Article continues after ad

Destroy trash in Donald’s house

With this in mind, head into Donald’s messy house and clear five items of Trash by stamping on them. Once you’ve destroyed all five, a Strange Device will appear and go into your inventory. Give it to Donald and he’ll instruct you to look for more missing socks. Although, he warns you the UFO only comes around every few days.

Then, you’ll need to wait until a new sock appears. We’re currently still waiting but will update this article as soon as the sock-stealing UFO strikes again.

In summary, to unlock Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley you need to:

Article continues after ad

Head to Dazzle Beach Pick up the wet sock Talk to Donald Duck Head to Donald Ducks’ house Stamp on the trash Pick up the Strange Device Speak to Donald Wait

That’s all we currently know about unlocking Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting for more socks to be stolen, check out some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

Lost Diaries locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley | All flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds guide | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer? | How to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to redeem the Golden Potato code | All Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes | Current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path | When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times