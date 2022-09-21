Who could live in the Pumpkin House in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

A strange Pumpkin House can be found in the Forgotten Lands in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and we’ve got a few ideas about the characters who could call this place home.

The most exciting part of Disney Dreamlight Valley is definitely unlocking new realms and areas. As well as getting access to more resources and ingredients, this is the main way you’ll get to meet your favorite Disney and Pixar characters.

One of the furthest regions on the map right now is the Forgotten Lands. Some players are unlocking this spooky area and finding a Pumpkin House waiting for them, but there’s currently no way inside – so who could this house belong to?

We’ll probably have to wait for a future game update to reveal who’s inside the Forgotten Lands’ Pumpkin House, but until then, we’ve got some ideas of which characters could end up living here.

1. Jack Skellington

Disney

Maybe this is just because we’re all big Nightmare Before Christmas fans here at Dexerto, but the most obvious answer to this question in our minds is Jack Skellington aka The Pumpkin King.

The Forgotten Lands in general is a bit spooky, so it would definitely make sense for Jack Skellington to live here. Maybe we’ll get a Halloween update? The next characters officially set to arrive are Scar, Buzz Lightyear, and Woody, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed for Jack too.

2. Cinderella

Disney

Another famous Disney character with a strong link to pumpkins is Cinderella. In the classic animated movie, the Fairy Godmother uses her magic to change a pumpkin into a carriage to take Cinderella to the ball. Seems like a pretty good match for a Pumpkin House to us.

It’s also been confirmed through a Disney Dreamlight Valley trailer that Cinderella will be coming to the game at some point in the future, so this might be a slightly more realistic guess than Jack Skellington.

3. Oogie Boogie

Disney

Disney Dreamlight Valley has plenty of beloved heroes to make friends with, but we’ve always preferred the villains. Ursula and Mother Gothel have already added a bit of spice to the game, so why not add Oogie Boogie for an extra dose of villainy?

While Jack Skellington would be the obvious representative for Nightmare Before Christmas, it would definitely be more surprising to see Oogie Boogie make a move into the Forgotten Lands instead.

