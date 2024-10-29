Everything announced in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Showcase

A brand new Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase has arrived, bringing tons of new content to upcoming updates, and even a brand new paid expansion filled with new characters, companions, tools, recipes, and more.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been constantly receiving updates since it was released in 2022. Since then we’ve seen multiple new characters, realms, features, and even the introduction of the Rift in Time paid expansion. All of these new features have been keeping fans busy and loving the adventure.

Now, that adventure will continue after Disney Dreamlight Valley released its showcase, detailing some major new features, a highly anticipated update, and of course, the brand-new paid expansion. So, to ensure you’re all up to date, here’s everything announced in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s 2024 Showcase.

All content announced for Disney Dreamlight Valley

Announced as part of the game’s free updates, the following features will be available to all players with the base game.

Perhaps one of the most highly anticipated reveals, Gameloft announced that Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas would be arriving as part of the game’s next major update, Sew Delightful.

Arriving on December 4, the Sew Delightful update will have you teaming up with Jack Skellington in order to rescue a lost Sally as she communicates with clues to help release her.

Along with her unlock quest and friendship challenges, players will be able to explore new furniture and clothes, all inspired by Sally’s classic patchwork look.

Along with Sally, we got a teaser regarding the new wintery Star Path, which embraces the “Ethereal Sides of the Season“, showcasing icy furniture, clothing, and a wand that produces snowflakes around you, making it perfect for DreamSnaps.

2025 roadmap





While the Sew Delightful update is the only one we know about for 2024, players were treated to an updated roadmap, for both the free content updates and the upcoming expansion: Storybook Vale.

The free content map likely teases Aladdin and Jasmine in Early 2025, the Cheshire Cat in Sprint 2025, and lastly, the reveal of the Skull Rock mystery in Summer 2025.

As for the paid expansion, we know we’ll be getting it in two parts instead of the three we saw with A Rift In Time. The first will arrive on November 20, and the second in Summer 2025. They will be introducing Merida, Flynn, Hades, and so much more.

Floating Islands

The next major update is certainly thrilling, but Gameloft also announced a brand new feature, that’s bound to get creative players excited.

Floating islands essentially act as additional, purchasable spaces to add onto your biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. As highlighted in the Showcase, there will be four biomes added initially: Plaza Island, Forest Island, Sunlit Island, and Frosted Island. Each will be purchasable with 15,000 Dreamlight.

Dexerto / Gameloft

Notably, these will be the same size as their Valley counterparts, but without any restrictions in terms of lakes, trees, and unmovable objects.

Players can place whatever, and whoever they want on these islands, from homes, furniture, trees, rocks, paths, and so much more.

On top of this, players can invite others to their floating islands, if you join a game through the Valley Visits, then you have access to these islands too.

New furniture rotation options

To complement the addition of Floating Islands, Gameloft has announced some new customization tools, in the form of additional rotations.

Previously, players could only rotate their items four times, making it pretty tricky to fit houses, trees, or even large furniture into your Valley. Now, as of the Sew Delightful update, players can rotate their items up to 16 different ways.

As highlighted in the Showcase, the same is coming for paths and fences, though it’s not going to be added yet.

All paid expansion content announced – Storybook Vale

Announced as part of the game’s brand-new expansion, the following features will be available to all players who purchase the Storybook Vale expansion:

Storybook Vale

Dexerto / Gameloft

Storybook Vale was announced as the next major expansion for Disney Dreamlight Valley, releasing on November 20, 2024. Similarly to the Eternity Isle expansion, Storybook Vale will be a paid addition to DDV.

Upon purchasing, players will be given access to an entirely new land, with multiple new biomes, characters, quests, and so much more.

The region tells the tale of a land originally above Dreamlight Valley, which was taken by Maleficient and Hades during the Forgetting. However, as time went on, unrest settled in and the two fell out, ripping Storybook Vale apart, and causing chaos. Naturally, it’s up to you, and some friends, to fix it.

New characters

Dexerto / Gameloft

Four new characters will be arriving in Storybook Vale:

Merida (Brave)

(Brave) Flynn Rider (Tangled)

(Tangled) Hades (Hercules)

(Hercules) Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty)

Notably, Merida, Flynn, and Hades will be made available on November 20, when part one of the expansion releases. Then, later on in part two, Meleficient will be made available. However that doesn’t mean you won’t come across her beforehand.

Additional biomes

Dexerto / Gameloft

As we saw in Eternity Isle, new biomes will be arriving in Storybook Vale, though this time there’s three main locations:

The Bind

Ever After

Mythopea

Naturally, each is inspired by different stories, with Mythopea resembling Hercules and Greek Mythology, dark academia representing The Bind, and Scottish / fae designs being showcased in Ever After.

Royal Tool – The Royal Net

Dexerto / Gameloft

Along with new biomes, characters, and quests to explore, players with the expansion will also be given a brand new Royal Tool: The Royal Net.

This net will be used to capture Snippets, which are essentially ancient origami creatures players need to catch, in order to help the storybook inside the Vale. According to the Showcase, each has its unique way to be captured and can be pretty rare, especially the ones found in the Valley.

Minigames & trials

The Snippets are a fun little minigame throughout the expansion, but more will be added, in the form of tapestry puzzles and trials.

Forming a great new way to create new decor, players can complete puzzles by placing the pieces of a tapestry together in order to make a picture.

Dexerto / Gameloft

On top of this, new Trials will be added to Storybook Vale, with quests and puzzles inspired by fairytales and myths many are familiar with. It seems these will act as side-quests during the main missions, but time will tell.

New animal companions, recipes, & items

The new content doesn’t end with puzzles and quests, as new animals, resources, and recipes will be arriving too.

Players can expect to find Owls in The Bind, Mini Dragons in Ever After, and Mini Winged Horses in Mythopea. These will work in the same way as the previous animal companions, and will each have their own favorite foods and feeding techniques.

New Disney Dreamlight Valley codes

Dexerto / Gameloft

Lastly, three new codes were added to Disney Dreamlight Valley. They are as follows:

DDVSOCKS2024: Dreamlight Socks

Dreamlight Socks DDVBOWHB2024: Dreamlight mouse bow headband

Dreamlight mouse bow headband DDVJJACKET2024: Dreamlight Jacket

For more Disney Dreamlight Valley codes, be sure to check out our hub, which is filled with all the currently active codes and their rewards.

