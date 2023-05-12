How to watch Ubisoft Forward 2023: Date, what to expect, more

Ubisoft Forward 2023, the annual event from Ubisoft is approaching soon with new announcements, gameplay reveals, trailers, and more. So, here are all the details regarding the event, starting from its date, how to watch it, and what to expect.

It’s that time of the year again when gamers from every corner will get showered with back-to-back annual gaming shows. Summer Game Fest 2023 and Xbox Games Showcase 2023 are already lined up in June, followed by Ubisoft’s annual showcase.

During this event, Ubisoft gives us a better insight into their upcoming titles and new content for their existing games. You may get to see some new announcements, unseen gameplay trailers, release dates, and whatnot.

If you’re wondering when Ubisoft Forward 2023 is, our handy guide has got everything sorted, from its date, how to watch it, what to expect, and more.

Ubisoft What upcoming Ubisoft title are you most excited about?

This year’s Ubisoft Forward will be aired on June 12, 2023, which is a Monday, straight from Los Angeles. The time is yet to be disclosed and we will update this section once Ubisoft officially announces the time.

If we have to take a guess, we can expect it to be around the same time as 2022’s Ubisoft Forward – which aired at 12:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM CEST / 8:00 PM BST.

How to watch Ubisoft Forward 2023

Ubisoft Forward 2023 will be a livestream event and you can watch it live on their official YouTube and Twitch channels on June 12.

We will update this section with the links to the channels a few days before the event gets aired.

What to expect from Ubisoft Forward 2023?

At the time of writing, Ubisoft did not reveal or even hinted at what games they will be talking about. However, considering XDefiant just had its first beta and Assassin’s Creed Mirage is also around the horizon, Ubisoft may reveal more about these two games in the 2023 showcase.

Apart from that, two more games namely Skull and Bones and The Crew: Motorfest are also under production. So, we may also get to see some gameplay teasers or reveal from the event.

So, there you have it — that’s everything we know about Ubisoft Forward 2023 so far. Be sure to check back regularly as we’ll keep updating this article as the event date nears.

In the meantime, check out information on all the newest upcoming releases:

