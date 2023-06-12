Assassin’s Creed Mirage brings back classic roots with a classic price

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is on its way, bringing with it an homage to the classic titles many fans know and love, while also coming with an equally classic price.

As the next installment of the ever-expanding Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage has already got fans thrilled. Its homage to the original title reintroduces an era much loved by Assassin’s Creed fans with plenty begging to see a more structured and condensed exploration of the beloved Hidden Ones.

Now, thanks to a variety of new trailers and footage, it seems the primary focus of Assassin’s Creed Mirage spans much further than simply a stand-alone expansion, providing classic parkour, battles, and an intense storyline all with a less-than-intense price.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage pays homage to the classics at a cheaper price

Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed Mirage brings back all the elements players used to love.

Featuring familiar parkour, unmistakable combat, and the challenges players love to partake in, Assassin’s Creed Mirage feels familiar yet rejuvenated. It embodies the classic Assassin’s Creed that’s been asked for by the community but also brings a sense of personality to the franchise, allowing Basim the chance to truly shine. The character appeared in Valhalla, but now, he gets to run the show in his own game.

On top of this, the inclusion of a danger bar, multiple tools from blowdarts to quite frankly hilarious traps, and the classic leaps of faith, keep the game feeling fresh.

However, what could get fans excited is the cost of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It was revealed that the standard edition will be $50 and the deluxe edition will be $60, making it considerably cheaper than other AAA games, and even other Assassin’s Creed titles from the last few years.

Ubisoft explained the price drop, saying because the game has “a more condensed scope and narrative compared to recent opuses”, it’s fair to assume the game could be smaller than the recent additions.

Nevertheless, with homages to classic titles with its gameplay and links to the more recent games through its story, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is shaping up to be all the classic without the cost.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage trailers