Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Release window, setting & everything we know

With Assassin’s Creed Mirage now confirmed and set for the horizon, information about the latest installment in the long-standing franchise is slowly beginning to trickle through. Here’s everything we know about this brand-new game, including setting and main character details.

AC Mirage is set to be Ubisoft’s next addition to the popular franchise. Originally, this content was intended to be an expansion of the already released Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – but it was quickly promoted to a standalone game.

At the recent Ubisoft Forward event, the devs revealed some major updates for the game. giving players a taste of what they can expect from this upcoming Assassin’s Creed adventure. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed title.

So far, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is yet to get a confirmed release date. However, recent leaks suggest fans should expect to get their hands on the new title sometime in Spring 2023.

All setting and plot details we know so far

Ubisoft The city will be separated into distinct districts similar to the first AC game.

One of the best aspects of Assassin’s Creed games are the locations and time periods. They bring you back to a beautiful part of the world in a time many have only seen relics of. It then lets you explore and live the lives of these deadly assassins in that stunning location.

Mirage is rumored to be set in Baghdad during the years 870-860 BCE during the Anarchy of Samarra. The devs have confirmed that the city of Baghdad will be separated into four different districts. The only location the game will include other than the city is Alamut, the fortress headquarters of the Hidden Ones.

The game will center on a young Assassin named Basim Ibn Ishaq, a character players will know and love from Valhalla.

Mirage will reportedly taking control of the character in his youth. His journey will see him begin as a thief before he is eventually found and brought in by the Hidden Ones. The latest string of leaks for the upcoming game also tease that the narrative will be inspired by the Prince of Persia.

Thankfully, Mirage is supposedly going to be set in an equally beautiful part of the world. Such a location should introduce some fantastic stealth opportunities and hopefully some beautiful scenery to match.

Assassins Creed Mirage gameplay info

Ubisoft The combat for AC Mirage will be more stealth based than recent games.

As for the gameplay, it’s thought to be a smaller experience when compared to the massive open-world style games seen in the last Assassin’s Creed games. Supposedly, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be a stealth-based game rather than exploration-heavy. It will reportedly include a new and improved detection system to add extra elements to stealth encounters and approaches.

Ubisoft has also said that players can also expect the return of some classic parkour moves such as the corner swing. As well as this, the pace of freerunning is set to be faster than in the older games.

And while the most recent installments have leaned heavily into the RPG genre, this new game will reportedly go back to the franchise’s routes and the more traditional AC experience players have come to expect over the years.

Specifically, the game will draw heavily from the very first Assassin’s Creed game in that players will go back and forth from the Alamut fortress and complete Assassination missions as required.

According to new leaks, the game will also be bringing back Assassination contracts. Fans of early entries such as AC II and Brotherhood will be familiar with the feature. Enemies are also reportedly getting a big overhaul, with smarter AI that will make gameplay harder than recent games in the franchise.

Does Assassin’s Creed Mirage have a trailer?

At the recent Ubisoft Forward event, a cinematic teaser trailer was dropped for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. You can view the trailer here:

For fans of the classic Assassin’s Creed games, this trailer is sure to get you excited. It showcases a quick rundown of Basim Ibn Ishaq journey to being sworn into the Order. A monologue voice-over throughout the trailer recounting the same oath that has featured throughout the series.

As another nod to the history of the franchise, the trailer also includes the moment Basim is officially sworn into the Hidden One’s order. In the scene, he can be seen slicing off his ring finger, something all Assassin’s must do.