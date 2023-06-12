Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: Release Date, platforms, trailer, and More

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is a brand-new game that was first revealed during Summer Game Fest 2023 and got an extended look at Ubisoft Forward 2023. Here is all that we know about the upcoming Prince of Persia title.

Prince of Persia is one of the most popular franchises in the history of gaming. This series has given fans countless memories, with titles like Warrior Within and The Two Thrones.

After a long hiatus, Prince of Persia seems to be returning to the main stage once again, but with a little twist. This time, you will get to play Prince of Persia in the form of a 2D platformer, instead of a 3D Action Adventure game.

Here is all that we know about Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, including its release date, platforms, and other details.

Contents

Ubisoft Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is set to revive the series once again

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will release on January 18, 2024.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Platforms

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will be available on all platforms, including PC (Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Trailer

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown has received two trailers so far. The Gameplay reveal trailer that was showcased during Summer Game Fest 2023 is provided below:

The Animated Reveal Trailer that was shown during Ubisoft Forward 2023 has been provided below:

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Gameplay

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will feature a 2D Platforming style gameplay. If you have ever played Hollow Knight or Ori and the Blind Forest, then you will have an idea of what to expect. There will be a deep and intricately written story.

However, your journey will be filled with puzzles to solve and dangerous areas to conquer. You will also meet merchants along the way who will help you and bosses who will try to kill you.

It is safe to say that Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is looking to bring back the magic from the franchise that has been lost in time.

This is all we know about Prince of Persia The Lost Crown for now. We will update this article with more details once it becomes available. In the meantime, you can check out some of our other games at Dexerto.

