Ubisoft Forward 2024: How to watch, date, time, games, more

Ubisoft Forward 2024 is one of the major annual gaming events where Ubisoft reveals detailed insights about upcoming releases. Here’s how to watch the Ubisoft Forward event along with its date, time, and so much more.

Ubisoft Forward 2023 focused on some great games games like Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, meaning we’ve likely got an exciting event coming up soon.

With Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws on the way, we’ll likely see longer footage of these two upcoming games. Ubisoft may also surprise us with unannounced titles, but there’s not been any information yet.

Ubisoft Forward 2024 will take place on June 10 at 12 pm PT or 9 pm CET.

For other time zones, here’s when you can watch it live:

US East : 3 pm EST

: 3 pm EST UK : 8 pm BST

: 8 pm BST Japan : 4 am JST (June 11)

: 4 am JST (June 11) Australia: 5 am AEST (June 11)

How to watch Ubisoft Forward 2024

You can watch Ubisoft Forward 2024 from their official Twitch and YouTube channels on June 10.

Watching on Twitch will come with a perk where you can earn several drops during the entire duration.

All Ubisoft Forward 2024 Twitch drops

Here are all the nine Twitch drops from Ubisoft Forward 2024:

Watch 15 minutes : Earn the Ultra Top Fan Charm in Rainbow Six Siege.

: Earn the Ultra Top Fan Charm in Rainbow Six Siege. Watch 20 minutes : Earn the Forest’s Dawn Trinket in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

: Earn the Forest’s Dawn Trinket in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Watch 30 minutes : Earn The Trailblazer Trinket in Star Wars Outlaws.

: Earn The Trailblazer Trinket in Star Wars Outlaws. Watch 45 minutes : Earn the M60 Eruption Weapon Skin in XDefiant and the Skull and Bones Welcome Firework in Skull and Bones.

: Earn the M60 Eruption Weapon Skin in XDefiant and the Skull and Bones Welcome Firework in Skull and Bones. Watch 60 minutes: Earn the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (1968) in The Crew Motorfest, the Yurei Bushido Gear Set in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and the Koi Uchide-no-Kozuchi trinket in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Ubisoft Forward 2024 games

Ubisoft has confirmed that they will show us exclusive looks at some of their upcoming releases like Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

XDefiant was released on May 21, 2024, and the game is in its Preseason period right now. At Ubisoft Forward 2024, we may get to see Season 1 content – including new maps, weapons, Factions, and game modes.

While the main event will start at noon PT, the preshow will kick off half an hour earlier at 11:30 am PT. The preshow will primarily focus on upcoming updates for live service games from Ubisoft like XDefiant being the latest one.

While that’s all for Ubisoft Forward 2024 for now, be sure to check the dates and times of Summer Games Fest 2024 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct events to catch all the latest announcements.