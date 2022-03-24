All Brawlhalla codes in 2022 and how to redeem

Brawlhalla is full of colorful characters, and by redeeming codes, these can be changed in fun and creative ways with cool skins. Here’s everything you need to know about Brawlhalla codes for March 2022.

Brawlhalla is a free-to-play 2D beat ‘em up, available on nearly every gaming platform. The title offers addictive fighting gameplay with a cast of chibi-like characters all with different skills and abilities.

The game even uses guest characters with the likes of John Cena and Rayman showing up last year, which can be customized by redeeming Brawlhalla codes. However, only certain Brawlhalla codes can be redeemed at one time, with some expiring as new ones are released.

Contents

How to redeem Brawlhalla codes

Here’s how to redeem Brawlhalla codes acquired online or in-game:

To redeem Brawlhalla codes, on the game’s Main Menu, scroll to the bottom and select Store .

. Once in the Store menu, you’ll notice three purple buttons in the bottom left-hand corner. Select the bottom one which is labeled Redeem Code .

. Once the window opens, either type or paste the code you’d like to redeem and click Enter.

If done correctly, you’ll get a pop-up confirming the code has been redeemed.

Brawlhalla codes to redeem on Twitter

The following Brawlhalla codes can only be redeemed by using Twitter, here’s what you’ll need to do:

First, go to the @ProBrawlhalla Twitter account. Here’s you’ll be able to get a Brawlhalla code that is unique to you. Bear in mind, these can only be used once.

To use each code, log in to Twitter and follow the Brawlhalla Twitter page. Once done, these links should then work for you. Here’s which codes are currently available on Twitter:

Once these actions have been completed, your one-time Brawlhalla Twitter code should appear.

Brawlhalla codes on Twitch

There are also Brawlhalla codes to be redeemed through Twitch. To access this content, log in to your Twitch account and then follow Brawlhalla’s Twitch page.

Once this is done, click on one of the below links and follow the on-screen instructions:

Once these actions have been completed your unique redeemable Brawlhalla Twitch code should appear.

Expired Brawlhalla codes

Below is where we’ll keep track of all of the Brawlhalla codes which have expired and can no longer be redeemed. These include:

Code Rewards XN1RRJ-Q8PJVX Random Legends 5XGHWJ-5JCNS1 Shadow Ops Bundle

What are Brawlhalla codes used for?

Codes available in Brawlhalla are purely for cosmetic purposes. However, there can be occasional Prime Gaming rewards that provide lucrative bundles. Nevertheless, there are no such rewards or codes available at this point.

We will make sure to update this guide with more codes as soon as they are revealed by Blue Mammoth Games.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Brawlhalla codes for 2022.

