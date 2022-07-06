The Division Resurgence: Beta, trailer & everything we know for Tom Clancy mobile game

James Busby . 3 hours ago

The Division Resurgence is an upcoming free-to-play, third-person shooter RPG mobile game from Tom Clancy’s The Division franchise. Here’s everything we know about the game’s release date, trailers, and more.

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence brings The Division experience to handheld devices, giving players the chance to take the tactical combat on the go. Not only does the upcoming game feature a new storyline, but it also has all the open-world exploration and action the series is known for.

Resurgence takes place in a post-crisis New York City and offers new perspectives on key story events that have taken place in previous titles. During the game, players will be tasked with protecting civilians against the hostile factions that roam the city streets.

Fortunately, there are plenty of guns and gadgets for players to use against their fearsome foes. Whether you’re a fan of The Division or just wish to know more about the new mobile game, then our The Division Resurgence hub has you covered.

Contents

Is there a The Division Resurgence release date?

Ubisoft The Division Resurgence brings the open-world action to mobile.

The Division Resurgence will release in 2023 for iOS and Android devices.

While Ubisoft has yet to reveal an exact date outside this generic release window, we will likely hear further information in the weeks and months ahead.

The Division Resurgence beta

Ubisoft The Division Resurgence beta sign-ups are now live.

Players can now sign up for a chance to participate in upcoming beta tests by visiting the official Division Resurgence website. Simply sign up with your email and you’ll be notified if you successfully manage to get access to the beta.

The Division Resurgence story

Ubisoft The Division Resurgence will include new gear and gadgets.

Taking place around the events of The Division 1 and 2, The Division Resurgence aims to bring new and unique perspectives to past events. The PVE campaign sees players become a member of the legendary first wave of SHD agents as they desperately try to maintain order.

The developers have yet to announce further details about the story, but we do know that it will include the usual open-world exploration and action-packed gunfights. In fact, players will be able to delve into a variety of PVE activities, from story missions to world activities.

The Division Resurgence trailer

The Division Resurgence trailer gave us an early glimpse into the game’s post-apocalyptic setting, showcasing how the game will look on mobile devices. Ubisoft will likely show off some gameplay in the months to come, so make sure you check back here regularly.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about The Division Resurgence. Make sure you check out our other game hub release dates to get all the latest information on other upcoming titles.

