Summer Game Fest Live 2024: How to watch, show date, time, games, more

Summer Game Fest Live 2024 is the feature show for the annual gaming season where developers reveal upcoming releases, gameplay, and more. Here’s how to watch the live show along with its date, time, and so on.

Each year, Summer Game Fest puts on a big show, and several developers showcase what they have in store for the future for their fanbase. Apart from developer-centric shows, there’s a main feature called Summer Game Fest Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley.

It unveils surprise games and allows developers to introduce their upcoming releases to gamers. With several exciting new games on the way like Concord, Black Ops 6, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and more, Summer Game Fest will host a plethora of developers from across the globe.

The Summer Game Fest 2024 live show will take place on June 7 at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET.

For other time zones, here’s when you can watch it live:

UK: 10 pm BST

10 pm BST Europe: 11 pm CET

11 pm CET Japan: 6 am JST (June 8)

6 am JST (June 8) Australia: 7 am AEST (June 8)

Geoff Keighley Summer Game Fest Feature show 2024 will go live from YouTube Theater.

How to watch Summer Game Fest Live 2024

You can watch Summer Game Fest 2024 from their official Twitch and YouTube channels on June 7.

Watching on Twitch will come with a perk where you can earn several drops during the entire duration. The event will also be streamed on X, TikTok, Steam, and several other platforms.

Will there be any Twitch drops during the event?

Yes, there will be Twitch Drops that players will be able to claim by watching the official live stream of the Summer Game Fest Live show.

However, specific Drops haven’t been announced as the info was teased in a post on X.

Expected games at Summer Game Fest Live 2024

While the actual Summer Game Fest began with PlayStation’s State of Play and will continue with developers like Ubisoft and Xbox with their own showcases in the coming days, the live show will also feature several publishers and reveal some surprises of its own.

Geoff Keighley announced that over 55 developers have partnered to showcase their games throughout Summer Game Fest, among which devs from Capcom, 2K, Devolver, and more will make an appearance on the live show on June 7.

Furthermore, players are expecting to see gameplay of upcoming titles like Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Golden Circle, GTA 6, Starfield DLC, BioShock 4, a new Sims game, and much more.

While the reveals for the show have been kept under wraps, like every year, players believe they are in for surprises and some “one more thing” moments from Keighley.

While that’s all for Summer Game Fest 2024 for now, be sure to check the dates and times of Ubisoft Forward 2024 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct events to catch all the latest announcements.