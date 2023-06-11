Star Wars Outlaws: Release window, trailers & everything we know

The 2023 Xbox Summer Games Fest has revealed the official title of Ubisoft’s galactic project — Star Wars Outlaws.

Swedish developer Massive Entertainment has taken charge of Ubisoft’s open-world Star Wars title. The studio initially announced its development in early 2021 — under the codename “Project Helix.” Star Wars Outlaws has since held its playtesting period.

In addition to Star Wars Outlaws, Massive also worked on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Additionally, the studio helped with Assassin’s Creed: Revelations and Far Cry 3.

Keep reading to learn about heist-focused Star Wars Outlaws before its release date.

Contents

Ubisoft

At the time of writing, Star Wars Outlaw only has a 2024 release window. We will provide the specific date following its announcement, so keep an eye on this article for future updates!

Star Wars Outlaws platforms

Star Wars Outlaws will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. It’s unclear if the title will be offered on Day 1 for Xbox Game Pass.

Star Wars Outlaws trailers

Star Wars Outlaws received its official World Premier trailer during the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase event on June 11, 2023.

Star Wars Outlaws story details

Star Wars Outlaws occurs between The Empire Strikes Back and the Return of the Jedi. The trailer shows players taking control of protagonist Kay Vess and her Axolotl sidekick – Nix. Join their journey to becoming the galaxy’s most wanted criminals.

Throughout Star Wars Outlaws, you’ll also meet new characters like Jaylen – inspired by Han Solo—also, familiar faces like the Rancor and IG-11 combat droid.

“With Star Wars Outlaws, we’re excited to deliver the first truly open world Star Wars game, with an action-adventure story filled with characters and planets both new and well-known to the Star Wars galaxy,” said Douglas Reilly — vice president of Lucasfilm Games.

Star Wars Outlaws gameplay

While the Xbox Showcase didn’t reveal any Star Wars Outlaws gameplay, the upcoming Ubisoft show will include footage. Here’s how to watch the Ubisoft Forward live stream on June 12 at 10 AM PT.

That’s everything we know about Star Wars Outlaws. Check out our other game hubs before this Ubisoft title launches.

