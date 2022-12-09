Crash Team Rumble: Release window, gameplay, trailer, more

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Crash Bandicoot is back in Crash Team Rumble, a new multiplayer offering from Toys for Bob that sees the gaming icon square off against other heroes and villains. Here’s everything you need to know about Crash Team Rumble.

After years in the dark, Crash Bandicoot has enjoyed a return to popularity in recent years. His resurgence began with the N. Sane Trilogy of remasters, before Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and Crash Bandicoot 4 cemented his place as a gaming icon once again.

Fans have even been calling for the orange marsupial to appear in Smash Bros., but they’ll have to settle for Crash Team Rumble – a new multiplayer title announced during The Game Awards 2022.

We’ve put together everything we know about Crash Team Rumble so far, from the gameplay to when it will arrive.

Contents

There is no concrete release date for Crash Team Rumble just yet, but the devs have confirmed that it will arrive sometime in 2023.

Sadly, there is no word yet on whether or not it will be an early or late 2023 release, but we’d expect it to avoid the crowded fall/winter period.

Crash Team Rumble platforms

Crash Team Rumble will be available on both PS4 and PS5, as well as Xbox One and Series X/S consoles when it launches in 2023. Most recent games in the series have also appeared on Nintendo platforms, but it remains to be seen if a Switch version is in development.

We’ll likely get more details on both the Switch version, and potential crossplay support, closer to release.

Toys for Bob Crash Team Rumble sees iconic characters battle it out in 4v4 matches.

Crash Team Rumble gameplay

In a first for the series, Crash Team Rumble pits two teams of four classic characters against one another in a competition to collect the most Wumpa Fruit and deposit it in their bank.

Players will be able to choose their favorite heroes and villains, including Coco, Dingodile, and, of course, Crash himself before doing battle on colorful maps. Each character comes with unique skills and abilities that will help them control the match, claim Wumbpa, and protect their team’s bank.

For example, Dr. Cortex can transform enemies into wild boars with a zap of his ray gun, while N. Brio can use his different potions to evolve into different monsters.

Crash Team Rumble trailer

The first and only Crash Team Rumble trailer dropped during The Game Awards 2022, giving fans their first look at the unique abilities for each character. Check it out below:

We’ll be sure to update this page with all the latest Crash Team Rumble announcements as soon as they arrive. In the meantime, check out our pages for the biggest upcoming games:

