Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws finally revealed at Xbox Games Showcase 2023

Star Wars Outlaws, an upcoming open world adventure was revealed by Ubisoft at this year’s Xbox Games Showcase. Read more about the highly anticipated release below.

Following the success of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Lucasfilm Games and Ubisoft have unveiled a new open world adventure set in the Star Wars universe. Star Wars Outlaws, the next game, takes place between the events of Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Players will be able to explore the Star Wars galaxy like never before in an open world game set at the time when the Empire is hot on the heels of the Rebel Alliance and the criminal underworld is thriving in the shadows.

The trailer revealed the setting where players will be immersed and introduced the characters they will control and interact with. Here’s everything you should know about Star Wars Outlaws.

Ubisoft Players will go head to head with a Rancor in Star Wars Outlaws

Rancor, Speeders and Bounty Hunters galore in Star Wars Outlaws reveal trailer

At Xbox Games Showcase 2023, a trailer for Star Wars: Outlaws was unexpectedly released. After months of waiting, players now get their first look at the game’s visuals and the environment it’s set in.

Players, as shown in the trailer, will take on the roles of the cunning scoundrel Kay Vess and her trusty Axolotl sidekick, Nix as they plan to pull off the biggest heist in the history of the Outer Rim. Players will join Kay and Nix as they steal, battle, and outwit their way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates, to become the galaxy’s most wanted criminals in order to fund a fresh start.

Kay, our protagonist, was seen gambling in a cantina while being pursued by bounty hunters in the trailer. Players will see a space dogfight, a speeder chase, and blaster action as the trailer progresses. The trailers’ standouts, though, were recurring characters and beasts like the Rancor and IG-11 combat droid, as well as a new character named Jaylen who acts as a smuggler and is clearly inspired from Han Solo.

“With Star Wars Outlaws, we’re excited to deliver the first truly open world Star Wars game, with an action-adventure story filled with characters and planets both new and well-known to the Star Wars galaxy,” said Douglas Reilly, vice president, Lucasfilm Games when asked about the structure of the game and what can players expect.

While there has been no release date as of yet, players are teased that Outlaws will arrive in 2024 on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PlayStation 5 and Windows PC through Ubisoft Connect. The gameplay trailer has been announced to be revealed on June 12th 2023 at the Ubisoft Forward event.