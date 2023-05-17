How to watch PlayStation Showcase: Date, time & what to expect

Sony has finally announced a PlayStation Showcase for May 2023. Here’s everything we know about the event’s date, time, and what to expect.

Apart from State of Play broadcasts dedicated to various games, indies, and third-party projects, Sony hasn’t hosted a proper PlayStation Showcase since September 2021.

The long wait is finally coming to an end, though, with the platform holder planning to stream a new showcase in just one week.

Here is everything fans will want to know about when to tune in, what time it starts, and what to expect from the digital event.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony announced that its next showcase will go live on Wednesday, May 24 at 1:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM British Time.

Those interested in watching the event live can tune in via PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. A VOD version will likely become available on both channels shortly after the broadcast ends. According to the blog post, the stream should run for “a bit over an hour.”

What Sony’s teasing for the upcoming PlayStation Showcase

For its usual State of Play events, Sony prefers to set expectations. That’s not the language on display this time, however.

The PlayStation Showcase will highlight PS5 and PS VR2 games “from top studios from around the world.” Most notably, viewers can expect to catch a glimpse of “several new creations” built by PlayStation’s first-party studios.

Titles from the company’s third-party and independent partners will also feature throughout the upcoming event.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

What to expect from first-party teams at PlayStation Showcase

With Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 still penciled in for a 2023 release date, it stands to reason the Insomniac sequel will finally receive a gameplay reveal during the PlayStation Showcase.

Similarly, it seems Naughty Dog’s long-awaited Last of Us multiplayer game is due for a formal unveiling, as well. The studio shared a teaser image during Summer Game Fest 2022, but little else is known about the standalone project – barring uncorroborated rumors.

In addition, the blog post mentioned that PlayStation Studios will reveal new creations, indicating some unannounced projects from first-party may soon see the light of day. The all-but-confirmed Ghost of Tsushima follow-up could serve as one such reveal.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Ghost of Tsushima

Several other PlayStation-owned teams are also hard at work on new titles, including Bend Studio, Bluepoint, Team Asobi, and Housemarque. Instead of producing a Days Gone sequel, Bend is building a new open-world game.

Bluepoint, the crew behind the Demon Souls remake, has its hands full with a new IP. Team Asobi is likely working on a new PSVR adventure; meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Returnal developer Housemarque is building a sequel or something completely different. And there’s no telling which of these teams, if any, will be ready to hit the stage during next week’s showcase.

What to expect from third-party at PlayStation Showcase

Rumors have been swirling for months about which third-party adventure may appear during the next Sony event. Now that the PlayStation Showcase has a date, some of those reports don’t seem too farfetched.

Konami Metal Gear Solid 3

Industry insiders insist the rumored Mortal Kombat reboot will appear during the Sony broadcast, for example. Insiders also claim a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake will sit center stage at the event, along with Silent Hill-related news.

Reportedly, these Konami-specific details could be part of an exclusivity deal the publisher struck with Sony that some say may additionally involve a new Castlevania experience.

All of the above is mere speculation, of course. At the very least, it seems Sony will go all in during next week’s PlayStation Showcase.