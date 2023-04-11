How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023: Start date, schedule & what to expect

Summer Game Fest 2023 sees the return of gaming’s annual mid-year blockbuster multi-day event. We expect a ton of exciting announcements and surprises, so here’s everything we know so far about this year’s iteration.

With E3 slowly fading away and becoming a mere memory at this point following the cancellation of the 2023 event, it seems that Summer Game Fest 2023 is pretty much now the de facto summer games festival.

The 2022 installment carried on the tradition of treating gamers to a series of in-depth presentations showing off the latest and greatest games while also unveiling brand new ones.

With beloved industry icon Geoff Keighley at the helm, Summer Game Fest 2023 is expected to be another massive event. Here’s everything we know so far.

When is Summer Game Fest 2023?

Gamers all around the world can jump into multiple days worth of Summer Game Fest 2023 action from Thursday, June 8, 2023.

In contrast to last year though, the event is starting one hour later than the 2022 version. You can expect Summer Game Fest 2023 to kick off at 12 PM PT/ 3 PM ET/ 8 PM BST / 9 PM CEST.

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023

The main places that you can go to watch Summer Game Fest 2023 are most of the major broadcast platforms for gaming: Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and the Summer Game Fest website itself.

Summer Game Fest 2023 will get the ball rolling when it broadcasts live from the YouTube Theatre in California for several thousand live spectators.

Summer Game Fest 2023 schedule & what to expect

With a while to go yet, we haven’t had any official companies locked in for Summer Game Fest 2023, but we are expecting to see a ton of the industry’s leading names as 2022’s event featured the likes of 2K, Activision, EA, Capcom, and a lot more.

We know that there will be a mega Xbox Games Showcase 2023 also featuring a special Starfield Direct just after, but it’s unconfirmed if this all officially ties into Summer Games Fest 2023 just yet.

As usual, the lead-up to the event will be rife with rumors and speculation, so be sure to take whatever you read on social media with the biggest pinch of salt imaginable!

Geoff Keighley is known for teasing gamers with reasons to tune in, and he’s already got the Summer Game Fest 2023 hype train rolling.

That just about wraps up everything we know about the event so far, and we'll be sure to keep updating this as new details begin to filter through.

