Ubisoft needs to give a Splinter Cell remake update before the fans stop caring

The Ubisoft Forward 2024 event has come and gone, and after all the excitement and speculations about Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Shadows have settled, one thing has pierced the hearts of hundreds of players: there is still radio silence about the Splinter Cell remake.

Originally announced in 2021 and in spite of it being a remake, the game is meant to be the first game since 2013’s Blacklist.

However, another year has gone by, we have made it through the onslaught of game announcements that come with this time of year but, once again, we have no new information about Splinter Cell.

After rumors had swirled around social media that the game would make an appearance at Ubisoft’s event and nothing came of it, it’s a frustrating time for fans of the series and Ubisoft needs to make some kind of statement about the game before all interest is lost.

A beloved series that’s received too little attention

There was a time when Splinter Cell was one of the biggest franchises that Ubisoft had with entries releasing regularly over the course of a decade. While some of these entries weren’t as well-received as others, they still had plenty of players looking to see what the next chapter in the story of Sam Fisher would bring.

So, when the franchise went dormant after Blacklist, many were concerned about what would happen to the characters and stealth-based gameplay they had grown to love. During that dormancy, we saw Sam Fisher referenced and appear in other titles, even becoming a playable character in Rainbow Six Siege.

However, we wouldn’t get word of a mainline game until 2021 when a remake of the original game was announced. Excitement sky-rocketed and after so many years away, a rebuilt experience of that first game felt like a great way to bring Splinter Cell back, much like what Infinity Ward aimed to do with 2019’s Modern Warfare.

Now, we are two-and-a-half years later, and the only update we’ve been given came in 2022 when Ubisoft said the release was still years away. Beyond that vague statement, there has been nothing, zilch, and the fanbase is reaching fever pitches of frustration that are approaching apathy.

Silence only brings a lack of interest

The worst part of the whole situation, truly, is that we have gotten absolutely no word on anything about Splinter Cell. Not a new cinematic trailer, not a comment about the progress of the game, nothing.

There are plenty of games out there that have been in development for a long time (looking at you, Elder Scrolls 6) but we’ve still received comments and periodic updates about it, which goes a long way to show players that it’s being worked on.

Just look at the Ubisoft Forward, and you’ll see the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake doing that exact thing. We didn’t get anything other than a generic release timeframe of 2026, but at least we got something.

Having none of that has created a feeling of frustration in the Splinter Cell community, and that can only be built so far before it becomes an utter lack of caring. a pretty solid show all around, we were left with an underlying feeling of disappointment that was just too difficult to stop from overshadowing everything.