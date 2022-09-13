Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe: trailer, platforms, rumors & more

Ubisoft has announced multiple new titles to add to the Assassin’s Creed franchise, one of which is Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming game.

With a variety of locations, styles, and titles being announced in such a short space of time, Ubisoft has inundated fans with games to look forward to. Along with highly anticipated locations like Codename Red and the previously leaked Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft introduced a darker title known only as Codename Hexe.

While not much is known about the title yet, we do have some key details and rumors that give an idea regarding what’s to come. Here’s everything we know about Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe.

Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe looks darker than previous titles.

Unfortunately, there is no confirmed release date for Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe yet. However, since Assassins Creed Mirage is coming out in 2023 there is speculation that Codename Hexe will release sometime around 2024.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe trailer

The only visual representation we have of Codename Hexe comes in the form of a rather creepy reveal trailer. It depicts a darkened woods with the classic Assassin’s Creed logo hanging from a tree. It certainly looks like this game will be much darker than many have seen before. You can watch it below.

What platforms will Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe be on?

While no platforms have been announced yet, it’s likely that Codename Hexe will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This is primarily due to the pattern seen within the previous Assassin’s Creed announcements and titles.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe rumors

While uncorroborated, a Bloomberg report revealed that Hexe is “set during the latter stages of the Holy Roman Empire and revolves around witch trials.” This would match well with the trailer but we are yet to find out anything concrete about this upcoming title.

That’s all we know about Assassin’s Creed at the moment, although this page will be updated with any new information so be sure to check back soon. Or, if you want more Assassin’s Creed announcements then take a look at the upcoming Codename Jade, Codename Red, or Assassin’s Creed Mirage, as well as these upcoming titles:

